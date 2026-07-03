Latest Stories
Julio Foolio Killer Pleads Guilty to Punching a Deputy, Gets Five Years Added to Sentence
Davion Murphy was already serving life without parole.
Man Found Guilty in Julio Foolio Murder Shares Message During Sentencing: 'It's Not Worth It'
Isaiah Chance and three other men will spend the rest of their lives in prison.
Julio Foolio's Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
The four men, who were convicted last month, were sentenced by a judge who told them they still have "lives of value."
Julio Foolio: Woman Convicted of Manslaughter in Rapper’s Murder Sentenced to 15 Years
Her sentencing comes weeks after four other suspects were found guilty of first-degree murder.
Julio Foolio Murder Jury Recommends Life in Prison for All Four Killers
The jury rejected the death penalty, but the final decision is still up to a judge.