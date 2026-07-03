Julio Foolio

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Julio Foolio.
Music

Julio Foolio Killer Pleads Guilty to Punching a Deputy, Gets Five Years Added to Sentence

Davion Murphy was already serving life without parole.

Shawn Setaro1 hour ago
Julio Foolio
Music

Man Found Guilty in Julio Foolio Murder Shares Message During Sentencing: 'It's Not Worth It'

Isaiah Chance and three other men will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

tara mahadevan24 days ago
Julio Foolio
Music

Julio Foolio's Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The four men, who were convicted last month, were sentenced by a judge who told them they still have "lives of value."

Shawn Setaro25 days ago
Julio Foolio.
Music

Julio Foolio: Woman Convicted of Manslaughter in Rapper’s Murder Sentenced to 15 Years

Her sentencing comes weeks after four other suspects were found guilty of first-degree murder.

Joe Price56 days ago
Julio Foolio with unique, tall dreadlocks wearing a teal shirt, smiling and making hand gestures in a room with an exit sign.
Music

Julio Foolio Murder Jury Recommends Life in Prison for All Four Killers

The jury rejected the death penalty, but the final decision is still up to a judge.

Mark Elibert63 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App