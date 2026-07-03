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Lizzo performing live on stage
Music

Lizzo Cancels Montreal Concert Last Minute Due to Illness: 'This is Getting Worse'

Just an hour before Lizzo’s Montreal concert was set to begin, the singer announced that the show would no longer go on because she became too sick to perform.

Louis Pavlakos1171 days ago
Emmanuel the TikTok famous Emu in a photo shared by
Life

TikTok-Famous Emu Emmanuel Sick With Avian Influenza, Caretaker Taylor Blake Says

TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel is currently recovering from avian influenza, his caretaker Taylor Blake wrote in a series of tweets shared on Sunday.

Joe Price1371 days ago
Photograph of free range chickens
Life

Bird Flu Outbreak Found in Nebraska That Affects 570,000 Chickens

A Nebraska farm had to destroy a whopping 570,000 chickens after a bird flu outbreak was discovered, marking the largest of its kind since 2015.

tara mahadevan1579 days ago
flurona case detected los angeles
Life

‘Flurona’ Case Detected in L.A. After Teen Is Diagnosed With COVID-19 and Infleunza

A COVID-19 testing center has confirmed L.A.'s first case of 'flurona,' which is when an individual has the novel coronavirus and influenza at the same time.

Joe Price1656 days ago
covid-death-toll
Life

U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Has Now Surpassed That of the 1918 Flu Pandemic

Despite major advancements in medical technology in the last 100 years, more people have now died from COVID-19 than during the 1918 influenza pandemic.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1762 days ago
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bird-flu-china
Life

China Sees First Human Case of Rare Bird Flu Strain

China's National Health Commission confirmed the first case of a rare strain of bird flu called H10N3, also deeming it to be a low pathogenic variant.

tara mahadevan1873 days ago
covid
Life

Experts Point Out Unusually Mild Seasonal Flu in U.S. Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, it has appeared as though the flu has seemingly disappeared. The usual flu season hasn't hit at all.

Jordan Rose1969 days ago
trump
Life

Trump Inaccurately Compares Flu to Coronavirus, Twitter and Facebook Take Action

Surprising absolutely no one, Trump has resumed his habitual tweeting of false and/or misleading statements about the devastating pandemic.

Trace William Cowen2112 days ago
A big pig
Life

Researchers Identify New Swine Flu Strain With 'Human Pandemic Potential' in China

According to a study published on Monday, a new strain of influenza found in pigs in China could have the potential to become a pandemic.

Gavin Evans2210 days ago
The Diamond Princess Cruise Ship docks in Japan
Life

Coronavirus RNA Survived on Cruise Ship for 17 Days After Passengers Got Off

Just don't touch anything for the foreseeable future.

Gavin Evans2307 days ago
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Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive for the 92nd Oscars.
Pop Culture

Celebrities, Politicians, and Other Notable Figures Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

There are over 182,000 coronavirus cases worldwide.

Jose Martinez2315 days ago
A man wearing a protective mask is seen on a subway platform in New York City.
Life

Study Claims That Coronavirus Can Travel Farther and Last Longer Than What Was Thought

As if you needed anymore coronavirus-related bad news.

Jose Martinez2322 days ago
Tom Cruise attends the 'Mission: Impossible Fallout' U.S. Premiere.
Pop Culture

'Mission: Impossible 7' Shoot in Italy Halted Over Coronavirus Concerns

Paramount says they will alter their production plan for what would’ve been a three-week shoot in Venice.

Jose Martinez2336 days ago
Najee Jr. Photo provided to 11 News by his mother.
Life

4-Year-Old Child Dies After Mother Reportedly Consulted Anti-Vaxxers on Facebook

Najee was transported to a local hospital in Colorado Springs where he was taken off life support on Wednesday.

Xavier Hamilton2352 days ago
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coronavirus us
Life

CDC Confirms Second Wuhan Coronavirus Case in the U.S. (UPDATE)

The man who contracted the virus is being kept in isolation at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington.

Abel Shifferaw2370 days ago
Stock image of an empty hospital bed.
Life

4-Year-Old Iowa Girl Goes Blind After Getting the Flu

A 4-year-old girl in Iowa contracted a rare complication that caused her to go blind after she came down with the flu.

Gavin Evans2378 days ago
Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets
Sports

Adam Gase Wasn't Pleased Le'Veon Bell Had Flu and Went Bowling Night Before Game (UPDATE)

Bell missed Sunday's game against the Dolphins with the flu.

Xavier Hamilton2412 days ago

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