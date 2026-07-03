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Lizzo Cancels Montreal Concert Last Minute Due to Illness: 'This is Getting Worse'
Just an hour before Lizzo’s Montreal concert was set to begin, the singer announced that the show would no longer go on because she became too sick to perform.
TikTok-Famous Emu Emmanuel Sick With Avian Influenza, Caretaker Taylor Blake Says
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel is currently recovering from avian influenza, his caretaker Taylor Blake wrote in a series of tweets shared on Sunday.
Bird Flu Outbreak Found in Nebraska That Affects 570,000 Chickens
A Nebraska farm had to destroy a whopping 570,000 chickens after a bird flu outbreak was discovered, marking the largest of its kind since 2015.
‘Flurona’ Case Detected in L.A. After Teen Is Diagnosed With COVID-19 and Infleunza
A COVID-19 testing center has confirmed L.A.'s first case of 'flurona,' which is when an individual has the novel coronavirus and influenza at the same time.
U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Has Now Surpassed That of the 1918 Flu Pandemic
Despite major advancements in medical technology in the last 100 years, more people have now died from COVID-19 than during the 1918 influenza pandemic.
China Sees First Human Case of Rare Bird Flu Strain
China's National Health Commission confirmed the first case of a rare strain of bird flu called H10N3, also deeming it to be a low pathogenic variant.
Experts Point Out Unusually Mild Seasonal Flu in U.S. Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, it has appeared as though the flu has seemingly disappeared. The usual flu season hasn't hit at all.
Trump Inaccurately Compares Flu to Coronavirus, Twitter and Facebook Take Action
Surprising absolutely no one, Trump has resumed his habitual tweeting of false and/or misleading statements about the devastating pandemic.
Researchers Identify New Swine Flu Strain With 'Human Pandemic Potential' in China
According to a study published on Monday, a new strain of influenza found in pigs in China could have the potential to become a pandemic.
Coronavirus RNA Survived on Cruise Ship for 17 Days After Passengers Got Off
Just don't touch anything for the foreseeable future.
Celebrities, Politicians, and Other Notable Figures Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus
There are over 182,000 coronavirus cases worldwide.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Released From Hospital After Testing Positive for Coronavirus
The couple is in Australia.
Study Claims That Coronavirus Can Travel Farther and Last Longer Than What Was Thought
As if you needed anymore coronavirus-related bad news.
'Mission: Impossible 7' Shoot in Italy Halted Over Coronavirus Concerns
Paramount says they will alter their production plan for what would’ve been a three-week shoot in Venice.
4-Year-Old Child Dies After Mother Reportedly Consulted Anti-Vaxxers on Facebook
Najee was transported to a local hospital in Colorado Springs where he was taken off life support on Wednesday.
CDC Confirms Second Wuhan Coronavirus Case in the U.S. (UPDATE)
The man who contracted the virus is being kept in isolation at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington.
4-Year-Old Iowa Girl Goes Blind After Getting the Flu
A 4-year-old girl in Iowa contracted a rare complication that caused her to go blind after she came down with the flu.
Adam Gase Wasn't Pleased Le'Veon Bell Had Flu and Went Bowling Night Before Game (UPDATE)
Bell missed Sunday's game against the Dolphins with the flu.