Latest Stories
Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' Air Jordan 12 Sells for $1.3 Million
Game-worn and signed by MJ.
Scottie Pippen Discredits Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game,’ Says He Didn’t See Any ‘Bad Back Games’ (UPDATE)
In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Pippen did his best to discredit Michael Jordan's iconic "flu game" by invoking his own health issues.
Utah Man Says He Made and Delivered Alleged Tampered Pizza to Michael Jordan
Former Pizza Hut employee Craig Fite appeared on 'The Big Show ' to explain his account of making and delivering the infamous pizza to Michael Jordan.
What Really Happened During Michael Jordan's Flu Game
Looking back on Michael Jordan's legendary Flu Game performance from the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Find out what a doctor had to say about MJ's unforgettable showing.
Michael Jordan's Sneakers From 1997 Eastern Conference Finals Up for Auction
The Air Jordan 12s that Michael Jordan wore in Game 3 of the 1997 Eastern Conference Finals are up for auction.
You Can Now Train in 'Flu Game' Jordans
Jordan Brand releases a training sneaker in the classic "Flu Game" colorway.
Inside the "Flu Game" Air Jordan Pop Up Shop in Utah
Celebrating one of Michael Jordan's greatest games.
What Really Led to Michael Jordan's "Flu Game" Performance?
Comedian JB Smoove and Jordan Brand examine the theories.
Jordan to Open "Flu Game" Pop-Up Shop in Utah
Honoring Michael Jordan's legendary performance with restocks and early releases.
Retailers Made Over $20 Million on "Flu Game" Jordan XIIs
Check out the sales numbers on this Air Jordan retro.
WWE Star Enzo Amore Wrestled in "Flu Game" Air Jordans
The Air Jordan of Jargon returns to the ring.
This Sneaker Store Will Be Showing Michael Jordan's Flu Game
Brush up on history while you buy the retros.
"Flu Game" Jordan 12s for the Whole Family
See all the sizing options available here.
Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' Air Jordan 12 Fetches $104,765
The Air Jordan 12 that Michael Jordan wore in his 1997 'Flu Game' sell for $104,765, a record for a pair of game-worn shoes in any sport.