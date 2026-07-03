Flu Game

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michael jordan scottie pippen game
Sports

Scottie Pippen Discredits Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game,’ Says He Didn’t See Any ‘Bad Back Games’ (UPDATE)

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Pippen did his best to discredit Michael Jordan's iconic "flu game" by invoking his own health issues.

Brenton Blanchet1713 days ago
Michael Jordan walks off the court during Game Five of the 1997 NBA Finals.
Sports

Utah Man Says He Made and Delivered Alleged Tampered Pizza to Michael Jordan

Former Pizza Hut employee Craig Fite appeared on 'The Big Show ' to explain his account of making and delivering the infamous pizza to Michael Jordan.

Jose Martinez2252 days ago
Michael Jordan Flu Game
Sneakers

What Really Happened During Michael Jordan's Flu Game

Looking back on Michael Jordan's legendary Flu Game performance from the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Find out what a doctor had to say about MJ's unforgettable showing.

Larry Gallagher2960 days ago
Michael Jordan Flu Game Air Jordan 12 Game 3 1997 Eastern Conference Finals Front
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Sneakers From 1997 Eastern Conference Finals Up for Auction

The Air Jordan 12s that Michael Jordan wore in Game 3 of the 1997 Eastern Conference Finals are up for auction.

Brandon Richard3150 days ago
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Jordan Trainer Prime Flu Game Release Date Main 881463 060
Sneakers

You Can Now Train in 'Flu Game' Jordans

Jordan Brand releases a training sneaker in the classic "Flu Game" colorway.

Brandon Richard3327 days ago
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Sneakers

Inside the "Flu Game" Air Jordan Pop Up Shop in Utah

Celebrating one of Michael Jordan's greatest games.

Brandon Richard3688 days ago
JB Smooth Investigates Michael Jordan's Flu Game
Sneakers

What Really Led to Michael Jordan's "Flu Game" Performance?

Comedian JB Smoove and Jordan Brand examine the theories.

Brandon Richard3689 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan to Open "Flu Game" Pop-Up Shop in Utah

Honoring Michael Jordan's legendary performance with restocks and early releases.

Brendan Dunne3694 days ago
Sneakers

Retailers Made Over $20 Million on "Flu Game" Jordan XIIs

Check out the sales numbers on this Air Jordan retro.

Brendan Dunne3697 days ago
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Enzo Amore Wearing the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12
Sneakers

WWE Star Enzo Amore Wrestled in "Flu Game" Air Jordans

The Air Jordan of Jargon returns to the ring.

Brandon Richard3701 days ago
Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" Viewing
Sneakers

This Sneaker Store Will Be Showing Michael Jordan's Flu Game

Brush up on history while you buy the retros.

Brandon Richard3705 days ago
Sneakers

"Flu Game" Jordan 12s for the Whole Family

See all the sizing options available here.

Brendan Dunne3707 days ago
Michael Jordan Flu Game Jordan 12 Sells for $104,765
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' Air Jordan 12 Fetches $104,765

The Air Jordan 12 that Michael Jordan wore in his 1997 'Flu Game' sell for $104,765, a record for a pair of game-worn shoes in any sport.

Brandon Richard4602 days ago

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