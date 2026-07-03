Air Flight 89

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Sneakers

Nike Air Flight '89 "White/Varsity Red"

A familiar colorway returns.

Jonathan Sawyer4725 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Flight '89 "Black/White-Blue"

Coming later this year.

Jonathan Sawyer4771 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Flight '89 "Red Toro"

JB-inspired.

Jonathan Sawyer4775 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Flight '89 "Black/Blue Speckle"

Speckled Swoosh set.

Jonathan Sawyer4794 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Flight '89 "White/Cool Grey"

Ready for flight.

Jonathan Sawyer4891 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Flight '89 "Black/Bright Citrus"

Fresh Flights coming soon.

Jonathan Sawyer4910 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Flight '89 "Total Blackout"

Ready for takeoff.

Jonathan Sawyer4992 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Flight '89 2013 Colorways

Next year trio.

Jonathan Sawyer5010 days ago

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