Flight-23

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Sneakers

Here's Where to Get the Exclusive "Los Angeles" Air Jordan 1 Retro

The Air Jordan 1 "Los Angeles" Drops Exclusively at Santa Monica's Flight 23.

Rajah Allarey3900 days ago
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Sneakers

Jordan Brand's Next Flight 23 Location Is Finally Ready to Open

Jordan Brand's latest Flight 23 location is almost ready to open in Las Vegas.

Riley Jones4106 days ago
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Sneakers

Footaction Will Be Reopening Flight 23 in a Major Way

Footaction is set to reopen Jordan Brand's Flight 23 store in NYC.

John Q Marcelo4182 days ago
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Sneakers

Here's Another Chance to Cop the Air Jordan 1 "23NY"

How to cop the Air Jordan 1 "23NY" from New York's Flight 23 at Footaction.

John Q Marcelo4289 days ago
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Sneakers

Flight 23 Is Opening a Store in Chicago

Flight 23 is slated to open a store in Chicago.

Matt Welty4301 days ago

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