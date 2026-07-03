Film Festivals

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The Bedstuy Film Festival is Coming to the Billie Holliday Theatre in Brooklyn
Life

BedStuy Film Festival Returns to Brooklyn’s Billie Holiday Theatre

A three-day event featuring indie films, Q&As, and community storytelling at the Billie Holiday Theatre this summer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
Guillermo del Toro, wearing glasses and a scarf, smiling at an event with a backdrop featuring large text.
Pop Culture

Guillermo del Toro Says He’s ‘Looking Forward’ to Dying: ‘I Think Death Is Really Good’

The latest from the endlessly quotable ‘Frankenstein’ director pairs well with his recent comments on AI.

Trace William Cowen225 days ago
Michael B. Jordan to Be Honored with Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan to Be Honored with Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Film Awards will take place on January 3, 2026, and the film festival will follow from January 2 to January 13, 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of "Christy" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Gives Emotional Speech at TIFF Premiere of 'Christy'

'Christy' will be in theaters on Nov. 7.

Jose Martinez313 days ago
Crowd outside the Egyptian Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival. People are lined up along barriers on a sunny day.
Pop Culture

Sundance Film Festival Is Moving From Utah to Colorado in 2027

The iconic festival is moving from Park City after four decades.

Joe Price478 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Lizzo is seen on June 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Thinks It's 'Distasteful to Talk About Money,' But Is 'Grateful' for Her Billionaire Status.

The actress, singer, and beauty entrepreneur now has a net worth of $1.3 billion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams655 days ago
Diana Ross, in a cozy chic outfit, and Denzel Washington, in a casual black ensemble, sit side by side at a crowded event, smiling at the camera
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Surprises Wife Pauletta with FaceTime Call During Interview

The actor was being interviewed at the American Black Film Festival when his wife Pauletta briefly joined via FaceTime.

Jaelani Turner-Williams760 days ago
A woman with platinum blonde hair wears a strapless red gown and elaborate jewelry while speaking on a red carpet. She appears to be engaged in an animated conversation
Music

Kelly Rowland Appears to Tell Off Cannes Film Festival Security While Walking Red Carpet

The singer/actress was filmed confronting a security guard at the premiere of 'Marcello Mio.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams788 days ago
the 'rob peace' cast at an audible event
Pop Culture

Camila Cabello Takes Next Step in Acting Career in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Sundance Film 'Rob Peace'

The film stars Jay Will as the late Robert Peace, a Yale grad whose dual life of academia and weed sales inspired his roommate to write a book about him.

Trace William Cowen908 days ago
pedro pascal in new movie
Pop Culture

Sundance's 2024 Lineup Features Pedro Pascal, Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun, and More

The 2024 lineup marks the 40th edition of the Utah festival.

Trace William Cowen955 days ago
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lil nas x walking the carpet
Music

Lil Nas X’s ‘Long Live Montero’ Documentary Premiere Reportedly Delayed by Bomb Threat

The new documentary made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend.

Trace William Cowen1041 days ago
travis scott and harmony korine are pictured
Music

Travis Scott’s Harmony Korine-Directed Movie ‘Aggro Dr1ft’ Is on Lineup for 2023 Venice Film Festival

The 80-minute film will screen out of competition at the festival. Korine's previous titles include 'Spring Breakers' and 'Trash Humpers.'

Trace William Cowen1089 days ago
siya kolisi is seen at an event
Pop Culture

Exclusive: ‘RISE: The Siya Kolisi Story’ Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

The new documentary tells the inspiring story of history-making rugby star Siya Kolisi.

Trace William Cowen1151 days ago
A still from The Idol starring The Weeknd
Pop Culture

The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ Gets New Teaser and Release Date Ahead of Cannes Debut (UPDATE)

Hype for the project, also starring Lily-Rose Depp, has continued to grow since it was announced in November 2021 to have been ordered to series by HBO.

Trace William Cowen1192 days ago

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