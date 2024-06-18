Denzel Washington Surprises Wife Pauletta with FaceTime Call During Interview

Thankfully, the actress answered. Before she did, Washington joked, "she gon' be mad." "She's doing the math. She's like, 'He's in the middle of that interview,'" said Washington.

"You know I'm in the middle of the interview, right?" Washington laughed as Pauletta picked up the call, and joked that "just like a Black woman" she made an irritated gesture towards him.

Washington then turned his phone screen to the audience, showing a shocked Pauletta wearing glasses.

"Oh! Tomorrow is Father's Day, so forget getting a gift!" Pauletta told her husband.

"If y'all can excuse us for one second," Washington told the crowd but telling his wife that he was "busy doing an interview."

"So I don't get no gift? I don't get nothing?" he pleaded. "I don't get no cake? No nothing?"

"I'ma give you a cake alright!" Pauletta concluded while the laughter continued.

The Washingtons met in 1977 on the set of 1977 television film Wilma and have since been inseparable.

Per People, last November, Washington was a guest on Tom Brady's SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, where he stressed how "blessed" he was to be with Pauletta.

"I'm thankful and I have been blessed beyond measure with the greatest woman in the world, who not only is a beautiful woman and a great wife and I love her, great mother of our children, but she holds everything together," said Washington.