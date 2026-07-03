Permanent Midnight: Nazi Zombies, Kinky S&M, and Teenage Werewolves Take Over Austin's Fantastic Fest
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The best movies seen at 2014's edition of Austin's raucous Fantastic Fest.MattBarone
There was no shortage of memorable castration, S&M, zombies, and more at the world's coolest genre movie festival.MattBarone
Check out the highlights from this year's edition of the biggest genre movie festival in the United States.MattBarone
From creepy, unsettling documentaries to grotesque body horror, check out the films we're all about this year.MattBarone