Fantastic Fest

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Pop Culture

Watch Live: Fantastic Fest's Wild, Probably Destructive "ABCs of Death 2" World Premiere Q&A

Watch the "ABCs of Death 2" Fantastic Fest world premiere Q&A live here on Complex.

MattBarone4321 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: The Vampirific "Afflicted" Proves Found-Footage Horror Can Still, You Know, Not Suck

Think Chronicle with bloodsuckers, only much better than that sounds.

MattBarone4680 days ago
Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: The Hugely Ambitious "The Congress" Boldly Satirizes Hollywood Ageism Through Sci-Fi

Veteran actresses worldwide are about to have their minds blown.

MattBarone4681 days ago
Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: Errol Morris Plays Softball with Donald Rumsfeld in the Anticlimactic "The Unknown Known"

The usually fearless documentarian goes soft on the former U.S. Secretary of Defense.

MattBarone4681 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: "Septic Man" Has Plenty of Gross-Outs in the Tank But Little Substance

Don't you prefer when vomit and diarrhea have deeper meaning?

Justin Monroe4681 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: "Nothing Bad Can Happen" Attacks Religion and Faith with Brutal, Devastating Force

First-time German director Katrin Gebbe makes a startling debut.

MattBarone4682 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: Blood Demands Blood in the Marvelous and Tragic Revenge Tale "Blue Ruin"

It's an eye for an eye. Hopefully you have one left to watch this masterpiece.

Justin Monroe4682 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: "Grand Piano" Plays All the Right Notes for Suspense, Thrills, and Hammy Fun

Yes, that's John Cusack playing an assassin who'll kill a stage-frightened classical pianist if he plays one wrong note. Standing ovation.

Justin Monroe4683 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: The Bonkers "Witching & Bitching" is Too Insane for Its Own Good

Too many wild ideas collide at once in this overzealous horror-comedy.

MattBarone4684 days ago
Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: "The Sacrament" Disturbs with Realistic, Heart-of-Darkness Horror

The indie genre filmmaker looks to one of history's craziest tragedies to deliver stronger horror than ever before.

MattBarone4684 days ago
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Pop Culture

Fantastic Fest Review: "Narco Cultura" Explores Mexican Cartel Violence and the Music That Glorifies It

Is it wrong to sing along to songs that celebrate men who torture and decapitate people?

Justin Monroe4684 days ago

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