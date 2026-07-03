Latest Stories
Todd Howard Addresses Whether Fallout 5 Will Tie Into Amazon’s TV Series
The Elder Scrolls game designer shared new insight into how the hit Amazon series fits into the long-term future of the Fallout franchise.
‘Fallout’ Season 2 Is Finally Tackling ‘New Vegas’ — But Not the Way Fans Expect
Season 2 will tie 'Fallout' to 'New Vegas' in a big way, and the creators explain how they’re doing it without choosing a canon ending.
Game On: These Are the Top Video Game TV Adaptations You Need to Watch
From 'The Last of Us' to 'Fallout,' these video game adaptations prove that the jump from console to TV can be just as thrilling, whether you’re a gamer or just love great storytelling.
The 15 Best TV Shows of 2024
From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.
Kid Cudi Says Upcoming Pusha-T Collab With Kanye West Is ‘Last Song’ Fans Will Hear Him on With Ye
The track in question is slated to appear on Pusha-T's upcoming album 'It's Almost Dry,' which was recently revealed to be arriving this Friday.
‘Fallout’ Game Series Being Adapted by ‘Westworld’ Creators for Amazon
Amazon Studios is teaming up with 'Westworld' creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to produce a TV adaptation for the video game franchise 'Fallout.'
Everything You Need to Know About the 'Fallout 4' Expansion 'Far Harbor' Before Copping
Is the latest ‘Fallout 4’ expansion 'Far Harbor' worth the dough?
This Video Explains All the Things 'Fallout 4' Players Hate
Don't worry, your 'Fallout 4' frustrations are understood.
'Fallout 3's' New World Record Speedrun Is Under 15 Minutes
The previous 15-minute world record speedrun for 'Fallout 3' has been beat.
The Biggest Things You Can Actually Do In Fallout 4, Revealed
Without spoiling everything, let's just say the Fallout 4 world can have a little more Christmas spirit.
The Biggest 'Fallout 4' Fails and Glitches, Revealed
These are the most glaring fails in 'Fallout 4.'
MLB Is Crying Foul About a David Ortiz Mod in the "Fallout 4" Video Game
MLB is not happy about a gamer creating a mod of Boston's David Ortiz for "Fallout 4."
Pornhub Reports Massive Traffic Dip On Day 'Fallout 4' Was Released
A historic day, indeed.
10 Things You Need to Know About 'Fallout 4' Before Copping
'Fallout 4' lands on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next month.
The New 'Fallout' Is Being Advertised on Tinder, so You Can Date a Fictional Videogame Character
If you swipe right you're weird.
Astronauts May get Their Own Pip-Boy From "Fallout"
A team of designers have created a Pip-Boy device from the "Fallout" games for a NASA competition
Report: "Nuka Cola" Trademark Filed, Fueling "Fallout 4" Speculation
Zenimax, the parent company of "Fallout" developer Bethesda has filed trademarks for "Nuka Cola" fueling speculation over "Fallout 4'
Classic "Fallout" Games No Longer Sold Online But They'll Be Back
Didn't grab the retro classics?