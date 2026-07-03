Fallout

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

'Fallout' TV series sign
Pop Culture

Todd Howard Addresses Whether Fallout 5 Will Tie Into Amazon’s TV Series

The Elder Scrolls game designer shared new insight into how the hit Amazon series fits into the long-term future of the Fallout franchise.

Richard Chachowski213 days ago
'Fallout: New Vegas' sign
Pop Culture

‘Fallout’ Season 2 Is Finally Tackling ‘New Vegas’ — But Not the Way Fans Expect

Season 2 will tie 'Fallout' to 'New Vegas' in a big way, and the creators explain how they’re doing it without choosing a canon ending.

Richard Chachowski225 days ago
Three characters from "The Witcher" series, including a white-haired man with a sword, a woman with magic, and a young girl.
Pop Culture

Game On: These Are the Top Video Game TV Adaptations You Need to Watch

From 'The Last of Us' to 'Fallout,' these video game adaptations prove that the jump from console to TV can be just as thrilling, whether you’re a gamer or just love great storytelling.

Brent Eickhoff342 days ago
Collage with four scenes: a woman with a jar, a samurai, a woman in a blue uniform, and two people in dark attire. Text reads "BEST OF 2024."
Pop Culture

The 15 Best TV Shows of 2024

From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.

Levi Winslow586 days ago
Kanye Cudi onstage together in better days
Music

Kid Cudi Says Upcoming Pusha-T Collab With Kanye West Is ‘Last Song’ Fans Will Hear Him on With Ye

The track in question is slated to appear on Pusha-T's upcoming album 'It's Almost Dry,' which was recently revealed to be arriving this Friday.

Trace William Cowen1552 days ago
Advertisement
westworld
Pop Culture

‘Fallout’ Game Series Being Adapted by ‘Westworld’ Creators for Amazon

Amazon Studios is teaming up with 'Westworld' creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to produce a TV adaptation for the video game franchise 'Fallout.'

Jordan Rose2207 days ago
Pop Culture

Everything You Need to Know About the 'Fallout 4' Expansion 'Far Harbor' Before Copping

Is the latest ‘Fallout 4’ expansion 'Far Harbor' worth the dough?

Trace William Cowen3708 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

This Video Explains All the Things 'Fallout 4' Players Hate

Don't worry, your 'Fallout 4' frustrations are understood.

Ethan Jacobs3731 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Fallout 3's' New World Record Speedrun Is Under 15 Minutes

The previous 15-minute world record speedrun for 'Fallout 3' has been beat.

Debbie Encalada3847 days ago
Pop Culture

The Biggest Things You Can Actually Do In Fallout 4, Revealed

Without spoiling everything, let's just say the Fallout 4 world can have a little more Christmas spirit.

Alyssa Morin3871 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

The Biggest 'Fallout 4' Fails and Glitches, Revealed

These are the most glaring fails in 'Fallout 4.'

Catie Keck3891 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

MLB Is Crying Foul About a David Ortiz Mod in the "Fallout 4" Video Game

MLB is not happy about a gamer creating a mod of Boston's David Ortiz for "Fallout 4."

Dana Scott3899 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

10 Things You Need to Know About 'Fallout 4' Before Copping

'Fallout 4' lands on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next month.

Trace William Cowen3915 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Astronauts May get Their Own Pip-Boy From "Fallout"

A team of designers have created a Pip-Boy device from the "Fallout" games for a NASA competition

LastOneAwakeNYC4468 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Report: "Nuka Cola" Trademark Filed, Fueling "Fallout 4" Speculation

Zenimax, the parent company of "Fallout" developer Bethesda has filed trademarks for "Nuka Cola" fueling speculation over "Fallout 4'

LastOneAwakeNYC4475 days ago
Pop Culture

Classic "Fallout" Games No Longer Sold Online But They'll Be Back

Didn't grab the retro classics?

LastOneAwakeNYC4580 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App