Alyssa Morin Portrait

Alyssa Morin

Joined October 2015 | 80 posts
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Latest Stories

Air France Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Bomb Hoax

Fortunately, everyone on the plane made it out safely.

Alyssa Morin3924 days ago

Christmas Came Early With This Annotated Script Page From 'Deadpool'

Deadpool loves his tacos, apparently.

Alyssa Morin3924 days ago
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Former President Jimmy Carter Reveals His Grandson Has Died

The family tried reviving Jeremy Carter with CPR before rushing him to the nearest hospital.

Alyssa Morin3924 days ago
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Former 'Opie and Anthony' Co-Host Anthony Cumia Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Woman

Anthony Cumia is scheduled to attend court in January.

Alyssa Morin3924 days ago
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Tina Fey Reveals She Was an IRL Mean Girl in High School

We're just glad her mean girl days are over, and that she turned it into a hilarious movie.

Alyssa Morin3925 days ago
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Here Are the Top 10 Worst 'Star Wars' Video Games Ever

With Star Wars: Force Awakens in full swing, fans can reminisce on the not-so-good video games they used to play.

Alyssa Morin3925 days ago

Netflix Releases Crime Show 'Making a Murderer' on YouTube

The best part is you don't even need to have a Netflix account.

Alyssa Morin3925 days ago
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Here's Why You're a Jerk When You're Drunk

Genes play a large role when you're drunk.

Alyssa Morin3925 days ago

John Boyega Surprises 'Star Wars: Force Awakens' Fans at NYC Screenings

The force is strong in New York.

Alyssa Morin3925 days ago
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Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Made Seth Meyers Laugh So Hard on 'Late Night'

Seth Meyers just couldn't hold back the chuckles.

Alyssa Morin3927 days ago

Jimmy Fallon Turned 'Hotline Bling' and More Songs Into 'Star Wars' Raps

Who knew that singing about Jar Jar Binks could be so cool, especially when it's set to the tune of a classic hip hop song.

Alyssa Morin3927 days ago

James Franco Goes Back In Time, Walks Backwards In New '11.22.63' Hulu Trailer

The new teaser trailer trippy with a cockroach filled room and everythinb being shown backwards.

Alyssa Morin3927 days ago

Putin Thinks Donald Trump Is the 'Absolute Leader of the Presidential Race'

"He is a bright and talented person without any doubt," said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Alyssa Morin3927 days ago
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'Hateful Eight' Star Kurt Russell Says It's 'Absolutely Insane' To Think Gun Control Will Stop Terrorists

"Quentin does what he does," Kurt Russell said.

Alyssa Morin3931 days ago
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Harrison Ford Sneaks Into 'Star Wars' Screening, Surprises Fans

"Let's make a deal – don't tell your friend what you've seen here today," Harrison Ford said.

Alyssa Morin3931 days ago
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Paranoid Weed Grower Reportedly Calls 911 on Himself After Hearing Helicopter

The helicopter wasn't even looking for him, let alone it wasn't even a law enforcement chopper.

Alyssa Morin3931 days ago

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