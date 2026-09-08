Alyssa Morin
Latest Stories
Air France Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Bomb Hoax
Fortunately, everyone on the plane made it out safely.
Christmas Came Early With This Annotated Script Page From 'Deadpool'
Deadpool loves his tacos, apparently.
Channing Tatum Practically Begged for His 'Hateful Eight' Role, Reveals He Emailed Tarantino for a Month
He really worked for this role.
Former President Jimmy Carter Reveals His Grandson Has Died
The family tried reviving Jeremy Carter with CPR before rushing him to the nearest hospital.
Former 'Opie and Anthony' Co-Host Anthony Cumia Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Woman
Anthony Cumia is scheduled to attend court in January.
Tina Fey Reveals She Was an IRL Mean Girl in High School
We're just glad her mean girl days are over, and that she turned it into a hilarious movie.
Here Are the Top 10 Worst 'Star Wars' Video Games Ever
With Star Wars: Force Awakens in full swing, fans can reminisce on the not-so-good video games they used to play.
Netflix Releases Crime Show 'Making a Murderer' on YouTube
The best part is you don't even need to have a Netflix account.
Here's Why You're a Jerk When You're Drunk
Genes play a large role when you're drunk.
John Boyega Surprises 'Star Wars: Force Awakens' Fans at NYC Screenings
The force is strong in New York.
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Made Seth Meyers Laugh So Hard on 'Late Night'
Seth Meyers just couldn't hold back the chuckles.
Jimmy Fallon Turned 'Hotline Bling' and More Songs Into 'Star Wars' Raps
Who knew that singing about Jar Jar Binks could be so cool, especially when it's set to the tune of a classic hip hop song.
James Franco Goes Back In Time, Walks Backwards In New '11.22.63' Hulu Trailer
The new teaser trailer trippy with a cockroach filled room and everythinb being shown backwards.
Putin Thinks Donald Trump Is the 'Absolute Leader of the Presidential Race'
"He is a bright and talented person without any doubt," said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
'Hateful Eight' Star Kurt Russell Says It's 'Absolutely Insane' To Think Gun Control Will Stop Terrorists
"Quentin does what he does," Kurt Russell said.
Harrison Ford Sneaks Into 'Star Wars' Screening, Surprises Fans
"Let's make a deal – don't tell your friend what you've seen here today," Harrison Ford said.
Someone in Williamsburg Erected a Giant Penis Out of Christmas Lights, Much to Dismay of Neighbors
Residents aren't too jolly.
Paranoid Weed Grower Reportedly Calls 911 on Himself After Hearing Helicopter
The helicopter wasn't even looking for him, let alone it wasn't even a law enforcement chopper.