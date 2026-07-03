Ezekiel Elliott

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Responds to News of His COVID-19 Diagnosis

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed the superstar was one of several Cowboys and Texans players to recently test positive for the coronavirus. 

Xavier Hamilton2224 days ago
Patrick Mahomes
Sports

NFL Stars Send Powerful Video Message to the League in Support of Black Lives Matter

Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, DeAndre Hopkins, and more call on the NFL to condemn racism and admit it was wrong for silencing players who protested.

Joshua Espinoza2235 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott celebrates after scoring a touchdown by jumping into a Salvation Army red kettle .
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Pledges to Donate $100,000 to Salvation Army After Inking New Deal

Zeke and the Salvation Army continue their great work together.

Jose Martinez2508 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Signs 6-Year $90 Million Extension With Dallas Cowboys

The situation has finally come to an end, and Elliott has signed on to a six-year, $90 million extension.

Joe Price2509 days ago
Terrell Owens attends The 2019 ESPYs.
Sports

Terrell Owens' Message to Jerry Jones Amid Ezekiel Elliott Holdout: 'Pay the Man'

Owens had some words of advice for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jose Martinez2511 days ago
Advertisement
ezekiel elliott
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott May Miss First Six Weeks of Season (UPDATE)

This holdout likely isn't ending any time soon.

Alex Galbraith2515 days ago
Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley and Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Says He Helped Revitalize the Value of Running Backs

Zeke let it be known that he's an irreplaceable talent.

Xavier Hamilton2518 days ago
Running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Thought Jerry Jones' 'Zeke Who?' Comment Was 'Disrespectful'

"I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke."

Xavier Hamilton2525 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Says Las Vegas Security Guard Tried to Extort Him for $500k

Kyle Johnson reportedly wanted autographs from Zeke and his teammates as well.

Xavier Hamilton2526 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Will Not Face Charges for Las Vegas Altercation

This decision could be a big momentum swing for Elliott.

Xavier Hamilton2527 days ago
Advertisement
Ezekiel Elliott warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Threatens to Sit Out 2019 Season If He Doesn't Get a New Contract

Zeke is set to make a base salary of $3.9 million this upcoming season.

Jose Martinez2538 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Facing Charges Over Altercation With EDC Security Guard

Police say they will conduct an investigation before the Cowboys RB can be officially charged.

Joshua Espinoza2562 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys walks to the sidelines
Sports

Video Shows Ezekiel Elliott Being Detained After Knocking Guard to Ground at EDC Las Vegas

Dallas Cowboys superstar Ezekiel Elliott had a run-in with the authorities this weekend.

Xavier Hamilton2616 days ago
Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures for a first down
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Will Pay for Teen Football Star Jaylon McKenzie’s Funeral

The Dallas Cowboys player offered to pay the funeral costs for the family of a 14-year-old football star who was killed in his native St. Louis.

Xavier Hamilton2628 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App