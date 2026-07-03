Festus Ezeli

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Latest Stories

C.J. McCollum on the court.
Sports

C.J. McCollum Reportedly Cut Off Festus Ezeli in the Middle of His Inspirational Speech

The Portland Trail Blazers weren't trying to hear it from a player like Festus Ezeli, who hasn't played a single minute this season.

Jose Martinez3482 days ago
Sports

Beyond the Court: Festus Ezeli Likes His Odds

Before he can begin to fulfill a dream of helping his native Nigeria this summer, the Warriors reserve has some unfinished business on and off the court.

Adam Caparell3707 days ago

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