EXO

EXO, formed by SM Entertainment in 2012 and founded in 2011, is a South Korean-Chinese boy group originally consisting of 12 members, including Suho (Kim Jun-myeon), Baekhyun (Byun Baek-hyun), and Chanyeol (Park Chan-yeol). The group was formed in South Korea. Their 2013 debut album, *XOXO*, featured the hit single "Growl," which propelled them to mainstream success and earned them the Album of the Year award at the 2013 Mnet Asian Music Awards. EXO’s discography includes landmark releases such as *Exodus* (2015) and *The War* (2017), both of which contributed to their reputation for combining intricate storytelling with diverse musical styles. The group’s fandom, known as EXO-L, actively participates in decoding the interconnected narratives presented through music videos like "Love Shot" and "Tempo," which are part of an overarching EXO universe. EXO is also recognized for their multilingual tracks in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese, reflecting their international appeal. Their live performances, including the 2018 *EXO Planet #4 – The Elyxion* tour, are noted for synchronized choreography and elaborate stage designs that bring their conceptual themes to life.

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