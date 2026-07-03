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Latest Stories
Life
Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years In Prison For Rape
Canadian singer Kris Wu was found guilty of raping three women and assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity and sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Louis Pavlakos1332 days ago
Music
Premiere: When RIO And EXO Connect, It's A "Boom Bang" Situation
From Manchester to London.
Tobi Oke4007 days ago