Palace and Evisu Team Up Once Again for Spring 2024 Collaboration

The fourth collaboration from the two brands is rolled out with a Rollo Jackson-shot campaign film.

Apr 15, 2024
Woman in a graphic tee and denim jacket with braided hair standing before a building
Image via Palace/Evisu
Woman in a graphic tee and denim jacket with braided hair standing before a building
Image via Palace/Evisu

If you’re a fan of what Palace and Evisu pulled off together last time around, then you should know there’s plenty more where that came from.

This month, the two uniquely positioned brands are back at it with a new collaborative collection for Spring 2024 featuring the latter’s denim mastery across five-pocket jeans and two-pocket jackets. The collection also features red-and-cream cardigans, zip-up hoodies, trucker hats, dice sets, and more.

John FM is featured in an accompanying campaign short set in Detroit and directed by Rollo Jackson, as are Jamal Smith and Hi-Tech.

View this video on YouTube

Get a closer look at select pieces from Palace and Evisu's latest below. For those in the States, the new collection launches online at 11:00 a.m. EST on April 19. See here for additional info, including in-store launch times and the rollout schedule for elsewhere in the world.

Man in a beanie and sunglasses stands with snow falling around him, wearing a branded hoodie
Image via Palace/Evisu
Woman in a denim jacket and graphic tee standing before a building
Image via Palace/Evisu
Man seated on a ledge wearing an embellished jacket and sneakers
Image via Palace/Evisu
Man in a denim jacket with card pattern detailing, looking away from the camera
Image via Palace/Evisu
Person in a hoodie with a playing card design on the back, standing in a train car
Image via Palace/Evisu
Person in a graphic tee and cardigan with braided hair, standing in front of a window
Image via Palace/Evisu
Denim jacket with &#x27;PALACE&#x27; branding on the back
Image via Palace/Evisu
Denim jacket with floral embroidery on the back
Image via Palace/Evisu
A knitted jacket with embroidered details and striped cuffs on a neutral background
Image via Palace/Evisu
Knit sweater with &quot;PALACE&quot; text, dice, and Asian character design, red trim on neck and cuffs
Image via Palace/Evisu
Black trucker hat with &quot;Palace&quot; logo and playing card embroidery
Image via Palace/Evisu
Open red box with a pair of dice inside and a folded black fabric with a swan-like logo
Image via Palace/Evisu

Palace previously continued its Spring 2024 unveiling with an installment highlighted by Complex as among the best style release of the week, as seen here. On the collaborations front, the brand recently linked with Gap for a 90s-inspired collection of adult and kids' apparel.

CollaborationsBrandsPalace SkateboardsEvisuDenim

Latest in Style