Palace and Evisu Team Up Once Again for Spring 2024 Collaboration

If you’re a fan of what Palace and Evisu pulled off together last time around, then you should know there’s plenty more where that came from.

This month, the two uniquely positioned brands are back at it with a new collaborative collection for Spring 2024 featuring the latter’s denim mastery across five-pocket jeans and two-pocket jackets. The collection also features red-and-cream cardigans, zip-up hoodies, trucker hats, dice sets, and more.

John FM is featured in an accompanying campaign short set in Detroit and directed by Rollo Jackson, as are Jamal Smith and Hi-Tech.