Palace and Evisu Team Up Once Again for Spring 2024 Collaboration

If you’re a fan of what Palace and Evisu pulled off together last time around, then you should know there’s plenty more where that came from.
This month, the two uniquely positioned brands are back at it with a new collaborative collection for Spring 2024 featuring the latter’s denim mastery across five-pocket jeans and two-pocket jackets. The collection also features red-and-cream cardigans, zip-up hoodies, trucker hats, dice sets, and more.
John FM is featured in an accompanying campaign short set in Detroit and directed by Rollo Jackson, as are Jamal Smith and Hi-Tech.
Get a closer look at select pieces from Palace and Evisu's latest below. For those in the States, the new collection launches online at 11:00 a.m. EST on April 19. See here for additional info, including in-store launch times and the rollout schedule for elsewhere in the world.
Palace previously continued its Spring 2024 unveiling with an installment highlighted by Complex as among the best style release of the week, as seen here. On the collaborations front, the brand recently linked with Gap for a 90s-inspired collection of adult and kids' apparel.