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mariamora

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Hip-Hop aficionado living in the Big Apple by way of Tampa, Florida. Music and writing are two of my biggest passions. Life is good!

Joined November 2014 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

Best Clothing and Fashion Brands of 2021

The Best Brands of 2021

Complex Style’s picks for the best luxury and streetwear brands of 2021, including Aime Leon Dore, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Telfar, &amp; more.

mariamora1744 days ago
Brittany Chavez Shop Latinx

Shop Latinx Founder Brittany Chavez Is Cultivating The Go-To Marketplace for Her Community

For Hispanic Heritage Month, we spoke with the Brittany Chavez about launching Shop Latinx, the first-ever online marketplace for Latinx businesses.

mariamora1799 days ago
sad-girls-club-founder-elyse-talks-mental-health

Sad Girls Club Founder Elyse Talks Mental Health, Upcoming Projects, and Finding Peace During the Pandemic

For Mental Health Awareness Month, we wanted to highlight Fox and the vital work she does. Complex SHOP talked to Elyse Fox about Sad Girls Club and more.

mariamora1893 days ago
common-ace-founders-sophia-chang-and-romy-samuel-talk-making-the-sneaker-industry-more-inclusive

Common Ace Founders, Sophia Chang and Romy Samuel, Talk Making the Sneaker Industry More Inclusive

Sophia Chang &amp; Romy Samuel launched a female-focused content and commerce platform called Common Ace in May 2020. Here's our interview with founders Common Ace.

mariamora1901 days ago
Best Clothing Brands 2021 Mid-Year

The Best Brands of 2021 (So Far)

From luxury brands like Louis Vuitton to streetwear brands like Supreme, these are Complex Style's picks for the best brands of 2021, so far.

mariamora1925 days ago
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Celebrity Co-sign: How to Get Influencers to Wear Your Line

From building relationships to seeding your clothing, the founders of MENACE Los Angeles share tips on getting your brand into the hands of celebrities.

mariamora1970 days ago
Best Men's Boots Complex

The Best Men's Boots Right Now

These are the 12 best boot brands for walking outside during the winter, including Red Wing, Clarks & Rick Owens.

mariamora2123 days ago
The Best Women's Sweatsuits

The Best Women's Sweatsuits Right Now

These are the 12 best brands for the coziest women's sweatpants, joggers, & lounge pants, including Melody Ehsani, Uniqlo & more.

mariamora2141 days ago
Complex Affordable Men's Brands

The Best Affordable Men's Brands

From streetwear brands like Stüssy to retailers like ASOS and Uniqlo, here are the 13 best affordable brands and stores for men's clothing.

mariamora2156 days ago
Latinx Streetwear Designers

I Finally Feel Seen: What It’s Like to Be Latinx In Streetwear Right Now

From Awake NY’s Angelo Baque to Kids of Immigrants’ Daniel Buezo, streetwear designers talk about their brands, culture, & challenges.

mariamora2164 days ago
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Meet Marine Serre, the Designer Behind the Crescent Moon Logo Worn by Beyoncé, ASAP Rocky, and Kylie Jenner

Get to know Marine Serre, the 28-year-old designer behind the crescent moon logo worn by Beyoncé, ASAP Rocky, and Kylie Jenner.

mariamora2177 days ago
Best Dressed Rappers

The 50 Most Stylish Rappers of All Time

After nearly 40 years of hip-hop, the style of rappers has upped exponentially. Here's a look at the most stylish rappers of all time.

mariamora2219 days ago
Evisu Denim Travis Scott

How Evisu Became Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott’s Favorite Premium Denim Brand

Ahead of Travis Scott's Evisu x Cactus Jack collaboration, we documented how Evisu became a favorite premium denim brand for Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Lil Uzi Vert.

mariamora2222 days ago
jason markk cleaning kit

SHOP: The Magic of Jason Markk

Shop: Jason Markk Cleaning Kit via Complex SHOP

mariamora2428 days ago

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