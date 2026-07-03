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From 'Evil Dead' to 'The Karate Kid,' some remakes actually lived up to their iconic 80s originals — while others surpassed them. Here are the best modern takes on classic films.Devin Nealy
From cult classics to hidden indie gems, these underrated horror games deserve a spot in your Steam library. Here's what you missed.Devin Nealy
We've ranked the most iconic horror franchises that have terrified audiences for decades, from slasher classics to supernatural chillers.Jamie Iovine
Ash is back in 'Ash vs. Evil Dead,' and he's exactly the same (that's a good thing!).Khal