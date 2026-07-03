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Screenshot from 'Evil Dead Rise' trailer.
Pop Culture

Grisly 'Evil Dead Rise' Trailer Is Not for the Faint of Heart

Warner Bros. released the official trailer for 'Evil Dead Rise,' the fifth installment in the franchise, starring Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan.

Jose Martinez1291 days ago
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Pop Culture

The First Trailer for the 'Evil Dead' Series, 'Ash vs. Evil Dead,' Is Here

Bruce Campbell returns to the 'Evil Dead' franchise in the sequel series, 'Ash vs. Evil Dead.'

fridagarza4026 days ago
Pop Culture

An “Evil Dead” TV Series Is Headed to Starz

The "Evil Dead" TV series is coming to Starz.

Debbie Encalada4268 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sam Raimi is Making an "Evil Dead" TV Show

Bruce Campbell is Back

nancy-stiles4376 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Evil Dead" Exclusive: Check Out Jane Levy's Behind-the-Scenes Video Diary

In honor of the movie's release on DVD today.

Tanya Ghahremani4751 days ago
Pop Culture

As Expected, Lots of People Saw "Evil Dead" Last Weekend

The film dominated the box office.

Tanya Ghahremani4850 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Evil Dead": How a First-Time Uruguayan Filmmaker Reinvented an American Horror Classic

Fede Alvarez made several short films. In 2009, he released the effects-heavy sci-fi short Panic Attack!

MattBarone4853 days ago
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Pop Culture

30 Things You Didn't Know About the "Evil Dead" Franchise

Familiarize yourself with all things Deadite before seeing the insanely brutal remake.

MattBarone4854 days ago
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Pop Culture

15 Actresses Who Were Replaced in Big Movies

The girl on the screen wasn't always the first choice for the role.

Josh Robertson4854 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: Watch Action Bronson Battle the Evil Dead in Austin

Something evil goes down at the Illmore Mansion.

Complex4855 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Evil Dead" Star Jessica Lucas Talks Scary Movies & Obsessive Genre Fans (Video)

It takes more than demonic possession to terrify this rising star.

MattBarone4855 days ago
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Pop Culture

25 Terrifying Horror Movie GIFs to Freak Yourself Out

If you're feeling especially masochistic today.

Stephanie Goncalves4856 days ago
Pop Culture

PROMO: Something Evil Visits the Illmore Mansion

Complex's Evil Dead SXSW event raised the roof, and the dead.

Complex4868 days ago

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