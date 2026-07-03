Evander Holyfield

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Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield attend the 19th annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala.
Sports

Mike Tyson Appears to Reject Evander Holyfield's Proposal for a Third Fight

The two last fought in 1997, where the infamous biting incident occurred.

Jose Martinez607 days ago
Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson fight for WBA World Heavyweight Title on June 28,1997
Sports

Holyfield's Gloves From Tyson 'Ear-Biting' Fight Are Up for Auction

The Everlast gloves were worn during Holyfield and Tyson's infamous 1997 rematch. Lelands Auction House kicked off the auction with a starting bid of $10,000.

Joshua Espinoza1414 days ago
Mike Tyson's ear-shaped weed gummies 'Mike Bites'
Sports

Mike Tyson's Cannabis Company Announces Launch of Ear-Shaped Weed Gummies 'Mike Bites’

Nearly 25 years after famously biting Evander Holyfield's ear during a 1997 fight, Mike Tyson and his cannabis company are launching ear-shaped gummies.

Brad Callas1586 days ago
Trump
Life

Trump Appears to Condemn Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Ahead of Holyfield-Belfort Fight

The former president was tapped to provide live commentary for the boxing event; but used a portion of his time to criticize Joe Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal.

Joshua Espinoza1771 days ago
donald-trump-evander-holyfield
Life

Donald Trump Set to Commentate Alternate Telecast of Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort Fight

Former President Donald Trump will serve as a guest commentator when Evander Holyfield makes his return to the boxing ring Saturday in Florida.

Brad Callas1775 days ago
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Mike Tyson attends Gushcloud Los Angeles Opening Party
Sports

Mike Tyson Tells Lil Wayne There’s ‘Many Guys’ to Potentially Face for Boxing Comeback

Mike Tyson appeared on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio to speak about his charity boxing event, getting into shape, and more.

Xavier Hamilton2246 days ago
Mike Tyson performs his one man show "Undisputed Truth."
Sports

Mike Tyson Hints at Being Open to a Rematch With Evander Holyfield for Charity

Mike Tyson addresses the rumor that he could be gearing up to get into the ring with Evander Holyfield for a third time on ‘TMZ Live.’

Jose Martinez2249 days ago
Mike Tyson attends the Hublot x WBC "Night of Champions" Gala
Sports

Mike Tyson Shares Epic Training Video: 'I'm Back'

Tyson could potentially be making his return to the ring. On Monday, he shared a workout video with his Instagram followers and stirred speculation.

Xavier Hamilton2259 days ago
ric flair bday
Sports

Ric Flair Gets Emotional at Surprise Birthday Party Attended by Triple H, Charles Barkley, and Others

Dennis Rodman, Charles Barkley, Triple H, and Evander Holyfield were in attendance.

Abel Shifferaw2703 days ago
Tyson Holyfield II Mills Lane Timeout 1997 Getty
Sports

How Tyson-Holyfield II Almost Destroyed Boxing

On its 20th anniversary, we reveal how Evander Holyfield's restrained response to Mike Tyson's ear biting in Tyson-Holyfield II saved the sport.

Wallace Matthews3308 days ago
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