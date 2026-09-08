Wallace Matthews Portrait

Wallace Matthews

Joined June 2017 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

Alex Rodriguez Gif

A-Rod's Plan: How the Former Yankee Bounced Back From Baseball's Biggest Scandal

Embroiled in one of the biggest PED scandals in MLB, Alex Rodriguez went from a Yankee legend to a baseball pariah. Now the charismatic star is making a new name for himself as a likeable public figure as a sports commentator for ESPN and Fox.

Wallace Matthews3098 days ago
Deontay Wilder Bermane Stiverne No Punch 2017 Getty

Size Matters: How a Resurgent Heavyweight Division is Big For Boxing

While the heavyweights of today—guys like Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua—cannot match up with those of the Golden Age between 1964 and 1990, what the current division lacks in quality it makes up for in quantity.

Wallace Matthews3122 days ago
Conor McGregor UFC Gym 2017 Getty

With MMA Losing Steam, 2018 Is Boxing’s Time to Shine

With Conor McGregor's yearlong MMA absence and Ronda Rousey's decision to retire, experts believe mixed martial arts' plateau is allowing for the rise of boxing and the chance for it to recapture the combat sports spotlight in 2018.

Wallace Matthews3138 days ago
Flag Football 2012 Getty

Is Flag Football the Future of the NFL?

We talked to pros, coaches, and former players who are uncertain what the game will look like in 20 years.

Wallace Matthews3283 days ago
Stephon Marbury Shanxi China 2010

Stephon Marbury Calls 2004 Olympics Experience the 'Worst 38 Days of My Life'

Stephon Marbury clashed with coach Larry Brown at the 2004 Olympics, making his experience "the worst 38 days" of the enigmatic star's life.

Wallace Matthews3350 days ago
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Tyson Holyfield II Mills Lane Timeout 1997 Getty

How Tyson-Holyfield II Almost Destroyed Boxing

On its 20th anniversary, we reveal how Evander Holyfield's restrained response to Mike Tyson's ear biting in Tyson-Holyfield II saved the sport.

Wallace Matthews3369 days ago

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