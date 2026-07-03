Ernie Johnson

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Cast of Inside the NBA
Sports

Fans Share Their Favorite ‘Inside the NBA Moments’ as Show’s TNT Run Ends

The show's time on the network is over after 36 years, as the hosts plan to move elsewhere.

Trey Alston412 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are in a studio setting. Shaq is wearing glasses and a plaid jacket; Barkley is in a brown suit.
Sports

Shaq and Charles Barkley Get Into Shouting Match Over Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Taunting Giannis

Charles Barkley called Shaq an "idiot" for his stance on the altercation.

Joe Price444 days ago
Shaq with TV
Sports

Shaq Shows Off 8K Portable TV on 'Inside the NBA': 'I Got Netflix, I Got Disney'

The NBA on TNT crew couldn't believe their eyes when he brought it out.

Trey Alston462 days ago
Ernie Johnson Jr. in a suit with a colorful bow tie, next to a group photo of Wu-Tang Clan members in vibrant streetwear.
Music

Wu-Tang Clan’s Final Tour Trailer Features Epic Voiceover by Ernie Johnson

All nine living members of the crew are slated to join the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour.

tara mahadevan502 days ago
Two images: Left shows Jalen in glasses, denim jacket, and white turtleneck. Right shows Kendrick in sunglasses.
Sports

Jalen Rose Jokes About Catching Lawsuit as Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off" Plays on TNT

“I don’t know if y’all should be playing that Kendrick,” Rose joked on 'Inside the NBA.'

Trace William Cowen598 days ago
Advertisement
Charles Barkley in a white suit with a light patterned tie, looking off-camera
Sports

Charles Barkley Rips 'Inside the NBA' Bosses Amid Uncertainty Surrounding Show's Future

Barkley directly criticized comments Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made in 2022 about TNT's NBA broadcast rights.

Joe Price786 days ago
NBA TNT Analyst, Ernie Johnson
Sports

Watch Ernie Johnson Give Powerful Speech to Alabama Football Team

Ernie Johnson spoke to Alabama's football team recently, where he told the story of his adopted son Michael, who lives with muscular dystrophy.

Xavier Hamilton1801 days ago
Charles Barkley, Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, and Shaq.
Sports

Shaq Got Caught Whispering 'I'll Knock Your Ass Up' to Charles Barkley on Live TV

Shaq tried to whisper something at Charles Barkley on 'Inside the NBA' on Thursday night, but everyone at home heard it.

Chris Yuscavage3088 days ago
This is a photo of Ernie Johnson and Shaq.
Sports

Shaq Brings Out The Bars To Torch Ernie Johnson's Georgia Bulldogs in a Hilarious Freestyle

Shaq trolls Ernie Johnson on TNT's 'Inside the NBA' with a freestyle over Dr.Dre's 'The Next Episode.'

Mike DeStefano3109 days ago
Things get super tense between Shaq and Charles Barkley on TNT.
Sports

Shaq Threatens to Punch Charles Barkley in the Face on Live TV

Things got super tense between Shaq and Charles Barkley on the TNT postgame show Tuesday night.

Gavin Evans3342 days ago
Advertisement
Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith during 'Inside the NBA' taping.
Sports

Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson of 'Inside the NBA' Open Up About Layoffs at ESPN

Chuck and Ernie delivered heartfelt remarks on the ESPN layoffs.

Jose Martinez3370 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App