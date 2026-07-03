Singer Elijah Blake Responds to Being Trolled for His Performance During Rick Ross ‘Tiny Desk Concert’
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Elijah Blake didn’t hide behind his notable accomplishments when hit with criticism. Instead, the vocalist owned up to a lackluster performance.Xavier Hamilton
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"Complex Live" Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of 'Wu-Tang Forever' and Heads to Fat Joe's NYC Sneaker Store
"Complex Live," celebates 'Wu-Tang Forever', hits Fat Joe's NYC sneaker store and hears about Elijah Blake's powerful new song. Then, Joyner Lucas performsComplex
Here's what 2 Chainz, Abra, Lil Wayne, and more couldn't stop playing this year.Lauren Nostro
The songwriter and Def Jam signee is stepping up as an artist in his own right.Rob Kenner