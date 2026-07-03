Elijah Blake

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Music

Stream Elijah Blake's Debut Album 'Shadows & Diamonds'

Hear the album before it drops on June 23.

Eric Diep4051 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Elijah Blake's "I Just Wanna" Video f/ DeJ Loaf

From his upcoming album, 'Shadows & Diamonds.'

ianservantes4086 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Elijah Blake's "I Just Wanna.."

Over smooth production from Djemba Djemba.

Lauren Nostro4143 days ago
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Music

Listen to Elijah Blake's "Come Away (Remix)" f/ Big Sean

Elijah Blake calls on Sean Don for the official remix to "Come Away."

Zach Frydenlund4267 days ago
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Music

Stream Elijah Blake's "Drift" EP

The EP featuers eight songs and an appearance from J. Cole.

Zach Frydenlund4309 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Elijah Blake's "Wicked" Video

Off Blake's upcoming EP "Drift."

edwinortiz4351 days ago
Music

Stream Elijah Blake's "Free Pt. 1" EP

Elijah Blake releases the first entry in his "Free" EP series.

Justin Davis4364 days ago
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Music

Elijah Blake Releases His New Record "Sing for Me" with Rick Ross and Game

The R&B singer grabs two rap stars for his latest single.

edwinortiz4542 days ago
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Music

Interview: Illangelo Talks About "History of Man," Working with The Weeknd & Elijah Blake

The Canadian producer describes the vision and sound of his debut album as well as discusses past work with The Weeknd.

edwinortiz4701 days ago
Music

Listen: Elijah Blake f/ J. Cole "Vendetta"

J. Cole also produced the track.

Lauren Nostro4764 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Elijah Blake "Bijoux 22"

Out of nowhere we get this.

Zach Frydenlund4966 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Elijah Blake f/ Common "XOX"

Off the soon-coming <em>Bijoux 22</em>.

Andrew Martin4966 days ago
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Music

Artwork & Tracklist: Elijah Blake "Bijoux 22"

This one is sure to be smooth.

Paul Meara4969 days ago

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