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Ernie Johnson Jr. in a suit with a colorful bow tie, next to a group photo of Wu-Tang Clan members in vibrant streetwear.
Music

Wu-Tang Clan’s Final Tour Trailer Features Epic Voiceover by Ernie Johnson

All nine living members of the crew are slated to join the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour.

tara mahadevan502 days ago
RTJ onstage image for news story
Music

Run the Jewels Announce RTJX 10th Anniversary Tour Featuring Performances of All 4 Albums

El-P and Killer Mike promise to play “four full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence.”

Brad Callas1208 days ago
Run the Jewels
Music

Run the Jewels Enlist Latin American Artists for New Remix Album 'RTJ Cu4tro'

Two years removed from the release of their last record 'RTJ4,' Run the Jewels enlist an all-star cast of Latin American artists for a new remix album.

Brad Callas1345 days ago
stacey plaskett rtj gza
Music

Rep. Stacey Plaskett Recites Run the Jewels and GZA Lyrics During Trump Impeachment Trial

A representative from the U.S. Virgin Islands quoted lyrics from Run the Jewels and GZA songs while making remarks about Trump inciting the Capitol riot.

tara mahadevan1983 days ago
rtj walking in the snow
Music

Watch Run the Jewels' New "Walking in the Snow" Video

Run the Jewels shared the video for their 'RTJ4' cut "Walking in the Snow," a stop motion effort that reimagines Killer Mike and El-P as action figures.

tara mahadevan2027 days ago
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rtj no save point cyberpunk
Music

Run the Jewels Share "No Save Point" From 'Cyberpunk 2077'

After releasing their fourth studio album earlier this year, Run the Jewels are back with "No Save Point," a new song set to be featured in 'Cyberpunk 2077.'

Joe Price2074 days ago
rip
Music

Legendary DJ Spinbad Dead at 46

Tribute messages have started rolling in for the iconic NYC creative, whose 'Rocks the Casbah (The 80s Megamix)' release is considered a classic.

Trace William Cowen2075 days ago
rtj
Music

Run the Jewels’ 2 Chainz Collab "Out of Sight" Gets a Video

The latest 'RTJ4' video is directed by Ninian Doff and features several stars from his recently released Amazon Studios movie 'Get Duked.'

Trace William Cowen2150 days ago
trav
Music

Run the Jewels Reunites With Travis Barker for New Collab "Forever"

The prolific blink-182 drummer and producer is back again with a new RTJ collab. "Forever" comes six years after the 'RTJ 2' cut "All Due Respect."

Trace William Cowen2179 days ago
'Run The Jewels 4' cover art
Music

Stream Run the Jewels’ New Album 'Run the Jewels 4' f/ 2 Chainz, Pharrell, and More

Killer Mike and El-P return with their fourth installment of 'Run the Jewels' albums.

Xavier Hamilton2237 days ago
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rtj4
Music

Run the Jewels Share Cover Art, Release Date, and Tracklist for 'Run the Jewels 4'

'Run the Jewels 4' includes features from Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, DJ Premier, and more.

tara mahadevan2258 days ago
rtj
Music

Watch Run the Jewels' New Video for "Ooh LA LA" f/ Greg Nice and DJ Premier

The video is intended to show a "fantasy" in which a better world for all is actually a reality.

Trace William Cowen2273 days ago
Killer Mike and El P of Run the Jewels perform during the All Points East Festival
Music

Run the Jewels Release New Song "The Yankee and the Brave"

El-P calls it the "jump the street corona edition."

Jose Martinez2309 days ago
rtj
Music

Killer Mike Says Artists Deserve More Credit for Weed's Growing Acceptance Nationwide

Killer Mike shouted out Cypress Hill, Snoop Dogg, and Rick James for helping to normalize marijuana.

Trace William Cowen2586 days ago
rtj
Music

Run The Jewels Are Working on New Album With Rick Rubin

Run the Jewels announced in their newsletter that they're working on their fourth studio album, 'RTJ4' with Rick Rubin.

tara mahadevan2603 days ago
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El P
Music

El-P Provides Update on 'RTJ4' Album

El-P confirmed the project is in progress and that it'll "probably" in summer 2019.

Joshua Espinoza2776 days ago
El P
Music

El-P Blasts Spotify for Failing to Protect Artists Against Fraud

"Spotify just doesn’t care enough to not let other people upload songs to my page or my albums, that I own, to theirs."

Joshua Espinoza2829 days ago

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