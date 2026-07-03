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Wu-Tang Clan’s Final Tour Trailer Features Epic Voiceover by Ernie Johnson
All nine living members of the crew are slated to join the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour.
Run the Jewels Announce RTJX 10th Anniversary Tour Featuring Performances of All 4 Albums
El-P and Killer Mike promise to play “four full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence.”
Run the Jewels Enlist Latin American Artists for New Remix Album 'RTJ Cu4tro'
Two years removed from the release of their last record 'RTJ4,' Run the Jewels enlist an all-star cast of Latin American artists for a new remix album.
Rep. Stacey Plaskett Recites Run the Jewels and GZA Lyrics During Trump Impeachment Trial
A representative from the U.S. Virgin Islands quoted lyrics from Run the Jewels and GZA songs while making remarks about Trump inciting the Capitol riot.
Watch Run the Jewels' New "Walking in the Snow" Video
Run the Jewels shared the video for their 'RTJ4' cut "Walking in the Snow," a stop motion effort that reimagines Killer Mike and El-P as action figures.
Run the Jewels Share "No Save Point" From 'Cyberpunk 2077'
After releasing their fourth studio album earlier this year, Run the Jewels are back with "No Save Point," a new song set to be featured in 'Cyberpunk 2077.'
Legendary DJ Spinbad Dead at 46
Tribute messages have started rolling in for the iconic NYC creative, whose 'Rocks the Casbah (The 80s Megamix)' release is considered a classic.
Run the Jewels’ 2 Chainz Collab "Out of Sight" Gets a Video
The latest 'RTJ4' video is directed by Ninian Doff and features several stars from his recently released Amazon Studios movie 'Get Duked.'
Run the Jewels Reunites With Travis Barker for New Collab "Forever"
The prolific blink-182 drummer and producer is back again with a new RTJ collab. "Forever" comes six years after the 'RTJ 2' cut "All Due Respect."
Stream Run the Jewels’ New Album 'Run the Jewels 4' f/ 2 Chainz, Pharrell, and More
Killer Mike and El-P return with their fourth installment of 'Run the Jewels' albums.
Run the Jewels Share Cover Art, Release Date, and Tracklist for 'Run the Jewels 4'
'Run the Jewels 4' includes features from Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, DJ Premier, and more.
Watch Run the Jewels' New Video for "Ooh LA LA" f/ Greg Nice and DJ Premier
The video is intended to show a "fantasy" in which a better world for all is actually a reality.
Run the Jewels Release New Song "The Yankee and the Brave"
El-P calls it the "jump the street corona edition."
Killer Mike Says Artists Deserve More Credit for Weed's Growing Acceptance Nationwide
Killer Mike shouted out Cypress Hill, Snoop Dogg, and Rick James for helping to normalize marijuana.
Run The Jewels Are Working on New Album With Rick Rubin
Run the Jewels announced in their newsletter that they're working on their fourth studio album, 'RTJ4' with Rick Rubin.
El-P Provides Update on 'RTJ4' Album
El-P confirmed the project is in progress and that it'll "probably" in summer 2019.
El-P Blasts Spotify for Failing to Protect Artists Against Fraud
"Spotify just doesn’t care enough to not let other people upload songs to my page or my albums, that I own, to theirs."