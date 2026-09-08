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Stephen Kearse

Joined December 2016 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

A collage of Kendrick Lamar in various outfits and poses, featuring a crown of thorns and a microphone.

Kendrick Lamar's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

What is Kendrick Lamar's best album? We ranked them all, from 2009's 'The Kendrick Lamar EP' to 2024's 'GNX.'

Stephen Kearse653 days ago
elon

Why Do Rappers Love Elon Musk?

Rappers are obsessed with the tech billionaire. We just want to know why.

Stephen Kearse3046 days ago
J Cole Stage

J. Cole's 'KOD' is a PSA Without a Clear Audience

J. Cole latest release, KOD, was dropped with little warning and garnered tons of press, but how good is the final product? Here's a thoughtful analysis of J. Cole's album, which explores addiction, pain and music.

Stephen Kearse3066 days ago
best songs 2017

The Best Songs of 2017

2017 proved that proved that, while the world is losing its mind, music may be getting more exciting. Here's our picks for the best songs of the year.

Stephen Kearse3194 days ago
macklemore

Macklemore Attempts Pop Rap But Makes Another Unruly Mess

The Seattle rapper—without his longtime producer Ryan Lewis—is chasing the trends on his latest album and ends up sounding unmoored.

Stephen Kearse3283 days ago
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Frank Ocean

One Year Later, Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ and ‘Endless’ Continue To Evolve

This weekend marks a year since Frank dropped his back-to-back surprise albums, but they continue to evolve.

Stephen Kearse3318 days ago
tyler the creator scum fuck flower boy cover

On 'Flower Boy,' Tyler, the Creator Outgrows His Influences to Make His Most Transformative Album

Tyler, the Creator's music has always explored loneliness and self-doubt, but 'Flower Boy' marks the first time that struggle has been given real weight.

Stephen Kearse3346 days ago
Thug album cover

Yee Haw: Young Thug Uses Pop To Cure Loneliness On 'Beautiful Thugger Girls'

Less concerned with sheer feats of virtuosity, Thugger uses strands of R&B and love for his fiancée to craft his most accessible album yet.

Stephen Kearse3374 days ago
damn

'Damn' Is Kendrick's Smallest Album, and It Might Be His Best

On 'Damn,' his fourth full-length, Kendrick Lamar is human again, and introspective.

Stephen Kearse3440 days ago
drake grammy

Why Drake Could Actually Win Album of the Year at the Grammys

If the Grammys want to make a statement about the future of the music industry, Drake could come out on top this year.

Stephen Kearse3505 days ago
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Run The Jewels

"Run the Jewels Is a Human Operation": An Interview with El-P & Killer Mike

An extensive interview with El-P and Killer Mike to talk their writing process, gentrification, and why dick jokes still matter.

Stephen Kearse3509 days ago
migos culture

Migos Are Above the Culture Wars

The Atlanta trio are in the middle of a moment, and their latest album feels like a city-sized no flex zone.

Stephen Kearse3517 days ago
Not Available Lead

J. Cole's '4 Your Eyez Only' Is Both Empathetic and Condescending

On his latest album, Cole walks the line between socially conscious and judgmental.

Stephen Kearse3567 days ago

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