Stephen Kearse
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Kendrick Lamar's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
What is Kendrick Lamar's best album? We ranked them all, from 2009's 'The Kendrick Lamar EP' to 2024's 'GNX.'
Why Do Rappers Love Elon Musk?
Rappers are obsessed with the tech billionaire. We just want to know why.
J. Cole's 'KOD' is a PSA Without a Clear Audience
J. Cole latest release, KOD, was dropped with little warning and garnered tons of press, but how good is the final product? Here's a thoughtful analysis of J. Cole's album, which explores addiction, pain and music.
The Best Songs of 2017
2017 proved that proved that, while the world is losing its mind, music may be getting more exciting. Here's our picks for the best songs of the year.
Macklemore Attempts Pop Rap But Makes Another Unruly Mess
The Seattle rapper—without his longtime producer Ryan Lewis—is chasing the trends on his latest album and ends up sounding unmoored.
One Year Later, Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ and ‘Endless’ Continue To Evolve
This weekend marks a year since Frank dropped his back-to-back surprise albums, but they continue to evolve.
On 'Flower Boy,' Tyler, the Creator Outgrows His Influences to Make His Most Transformative Album
Tyler, the Creator's music has always explored loneliness and self-doubt, but 'Flower Boy' marks the first time that struggle has been given real weight.
Yee Haw: Young Thug Uses Pop To Cure Loneliness On 'Beautiful Thugger Girls'
Less concerned with sheer feats of virtuosity, Thugger uses strands of R&B and love for his fiancée to craft his most accessible album yet.
'Damn' Is Kendrick's Smallest Album, and It Might Be His Best
On 'Damn,' his fourth full-length, Kendrick Lamar is human again, and introspective.
Why Drake Could Actually Win Album of the Year at the Grammys
If the Grammys want to make a statement about the future of the music industry, Drake could come out on top this year.
"Run the Jewels Is a Human Operation": An Interview with El-P & Killer Mike
An extensive interview with El-P and Killer Mike to talk their writing process, gentrification, and why dick jokes still matter.
Migos Are Above the Culture Wars
The Atlanta trio are in the middle of a moment, and their latest album feels like a city-sized no flex zone.
J. Cole's '4 Your Eyez Only' Is Both Empathetic and Condescending
On his latest album, Cole walks the line between socially conscious and judgmental.