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Drake, Future the Prince, Jorja Smith, and Norman Powell sit courtside at a basketball game, watching intently
Sports

Drake Loses $500,000 Bet on Edmonton Oilers as Florida Panthers Win Stanley Cup

The Boy could've gotten over $1 million if the Oilers won.

Jaelani Turner-Williams753 days ago
Mitchell & Ness NHL Jerseys Second Pic
Sports

Mitchell & Ness Launches NHL Blue Line Jerseys Featuring Canadiens, Oilers, Leafs Legends

Sportswear company Mitchell &amp; Ness launched their NHL Blue Line Jerseys this week following an agreement with the NHL in 2022 to produced apparel for the league

Louis Pavlakos1248 days ago
mcdavid
Sports

Connor McDavid is Set to Become NHL's Highest-Paid Player

The Oilers captain is about to make some serious bank.

Aidan D'Aoust3306 days ago
zamboni
Life

Man Rolls Up to Tim Hortons Drive-Through on a Zamboni, Becomes Ultimate Hockey Dad

We've got some serious competition for the most Canadian story of the year.

Aidan D'Aoust3495 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wayne Gretzky Is Heading To Springfield

Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is heading to Springfield next month

Christopher Turner3526 days ago
oilersmascot
Sports

Twitter Is Roasting The New Edmonton Oilers Mascot

"Hunter The Lynx", isn't exactly a big hit with fans.

Aidan D'Aoust3582 days ago
Sports

NHL Slap Shot: Winners And Losers From Draft Lottery

Which teams liked the way the ping pong balls came out on Saturday and which teams were disappointed?

E. Spencer Kyte3729 days ago
Sports

Hockey Hindsight: Nail Yakupov and 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Nail Yakupov might hasn't lived up to his first-overall draft status, but the 2012 Entry Draft was shallow as our look at how the Top 10 has done shows.

E. Spencer Kyte3763 days ago
Sports

Alberta Man Refuses To Remove Edmonton Oilers Cap For Driver’s Licence Photo

An Alberta man refuses to remove Oilers cap for driver's licence photo

A Mongillo3778 days ago
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Sports

NHL Puck Drop: Years Of Mistakes Delaying Edmonton’s Return To Contention

As the Edmonton Oilers continue to struggle, we examine the root cause of their problems and ponder the club's future.

E. Spencer Kyte3880 days ago
Sports

NHL Puck Drop: Edmonton, Alberta Is Snake Bite City

Connor McDavid's nasty shoulder injury thrusts the Edmonton Oilers back into the NHL basement after they had started working their way out.

E. Spencer Kyte3907 days ago
Sports

NHL 2015: The Connor McDavid Show Is Starting

First-overall selection Connor McDavid had his best game as a pro on Saturday, showing that his tremendous potential was not over-estimated.

E. Spencer Kyte3925 days ago
Sports

Connor McDavid & Jack Eichel: The New Gretzky & Lemieux

Taken first and second in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel will be inseperable over the next 10 years on the ice.

E. Spencer Kyte3971 days ago

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