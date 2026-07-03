DUI

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Kim Scott.
Pop Culture

Eminem's Ex Kim Scott Hit With Bench Warrant After Missing DUI Sentencing

Prosecutors also moved to forfeit Scott's $10,000 bond after she skipped a scheduled court appearance.

Trey Alston23 days ago
Britney Spears.
Pop Culture

Britney Spears Was Reportedly on a Mix of Prescription Drugs at Time of DUI Arrest

The pop star is also reported to have had a wine glass in the car at the time of her traffic stop.

tara mahadevan57 days ago
MT. CLEMENS, MI - MARCH 26: Kim Mathers appears in Macomb County Circuit Court March 26, 2007 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Mathers' ex-husband, Marshall Mathers, also known as rapper
Pop Culture

Eminem's Ex Kim Scott Booked for DUI Days After No-Contest Plea in Prior Crash

Eminem's ex-wife was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly striking a parked car near Detroit.

tara mahadevan65 days ago
Britney Spears in a red dress at an event, smiling with a movie poster in the background.
Music

Britney Spears Charged With DUI In Connection With Previous Arrest

The 44-year-old popstar was arrested for DUI by the California Highway Patrol in March.

Joe Price78 days ago
Advertisement
Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Britney Spears’ Sons Reportedly Urged Her to Enter Rehab After DUI Arrest

Britney was reportedly hesitant to enter rehab until speaking with her sons.

Holly Riordan93 days ago
Britney Spears in a sparkling dress at an event, with Grammy logos in the background.
Music

Britney Spears Checks Into Rehab for Substance Abuse Follwing DUI Arrest

Britney Spears checked into rehab after her DUI arrest.

Mark Elibert96 days ago
Tiger Woods wearing a red shirt and white cap, looking focused.
Sports

Tiger Woods Charged With DUI After Florida Crash

The golf star faces misdemeanor charges after a rollover crash and alleged impairment.

Mark Elibert101 days ago
Tiger Woods of the United States looks on prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 15, 2024 in Troon, Scotland.
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg Defends 'Friend' Tiger Woods After DUI Arrest

'I don’t like kicking a man when he’s down,' Goldberg said. 'I’ll leave that to other folks.'

Holly Riordan107 days ago
Trevor Walker, Kate Chastain, Sierra Storm, Ben Robinson, Captain Lee Rosbach, Nico Sholly, Kelley Johnson, Lauren Burchell, and Emily Warburton-Adams on a yacht.
Pop Culture

‘Below Deck’ Alum Trevor Walker Arrested for DUI

The reality TV alum has faced prior arrests, including a previous DUI conviction.

Holly Riordan108 days ago
Advertisement
Tiger Woods wearing sunglasses, a white cap, and a dark t-shirt with a graphic design.
Sports

Tiger Woods Pleads Not Guilty, Rehires Lawyer From 2017 DUI Case (UPDATE)

The golf star has retained his 2017 DUI attorney as he faces new charges tied to a Florida crash.

Mark Elibert108 days ago
Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club plays a shot during their TGL presented by SoFi match against the Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 04, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Pop Culture

Tiger Woods’ Ex Kristin Smith Speaks Out After DUI Arrest

Smith said, 'For nearly ten years, I have chosen silence around this situation. That decision wasn’t always easy.'

Holly Riordan109 days ago
Britney Spears smiling, wearing a black outfit, with long blonde hair. A man in a suit stands in the background.
Music

Britney Spears Reunites With Sons on Yacht Following DUI Arrest

The former pop star was arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving under the influence.

Joe Price110 days ago
Three men wearing "#FREETIGER" shirts with Tiger Woods' face, smiling and making hand gestures, holding drinks outdoors.
Sports

Tiger Woods Fans Show Support for Embattled Golfer by Wearing ‘#Freetiger’ T-Shirts at Houston Open

Supporters of the pro golfer wore the shirts just days after his DUI arrest in Florida.

Alex Ocho110 days ago
Justin Timberlake performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a dark jacket with a white shirt, and smiling against a smoky background.
Music

Justin Timberlake Jokes About Being ‘White’ in DWI Bodycam Footage

Despite efforts by his attorneys to block it, bodycam footage of Timberlake's 2024 arrest was released this week.

Alex Ocho117 days ago
Advertisement
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Had a Surprisingly Kind Reaction to Her Arrest
Pop Culture

Sam Asghari Reacts to Ex-Wife Britney Spears’ DUI Arrest: ‘Everybody Makes Mistakes’

During a NewsNation appearance, the actor kept things respectful when asked about Britney Spears’ arrest.

Bernadette Giacomazzo133 days ago
Britney Spears smiling, wearing a red dress and a choker necklace at an event, with people in the background.
Music

Britney Spears Reportedly Arrested for DUI by California Highway Patrol (UPDATE)

Spears herself hasn't publicly addressed the reported arrest.

Trace William Cowen135 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App