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Eminem's Ex Kim Scott Hit With Bench Warrant After Missing DUI Sentencing
Prosecutors also moved to forfeit Scott's $10,000 bond after she skipped a scheduled court appearance.
Britney Spears Was Reportedly on a Mix of Prescription Drugs at Time of DUI Arrest
The pop star is also reported to have had a wine glass in the car at the time of her traffic stop.
Eminem's Ex Kim Scott Booked for DUI Days After No-Contest Plea in Prior Crash
Eminem's ex-wife was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly striking a parked car near Detroit.
Britney Spears Charged With DUI In Connection With Previous Arrest
The 44-year-old popstar was arrested for DUI by the California Highway Patrol in March.
Britney Spears’ Sons Reportedly Urged Her to Enter Rehab After DUI Arrest
Britney was reportedly hesitant to enter rehab until speaking with her sons.
Britney Spears Checks Into Rehab for Substance Abuse Follwing DUI Arrest
Britney Spears checked into rehab after her DUI arrest.
Tiger Woods Charged With DUI After Florida Crash
The golf star faces misdemeanor charges after a rollover crash and alleged impairment.
Whoopi Goldberg Defends 'Friend' Tiger Woods After DUI Arrest
'I don’t like kicking a man when he’s down,' Goldberg said. 'I’ll leave that to other folks.'
‘Below Deck’ Alum Trevor Walker Arrested for DUI
The reality TV alum has faced prior arrests, including a previous DUI conviction.
Tiger Woods Pleads Not Guilty, Rehires Lawyer From 2017 DUI Case (UPDATE)
The golf star has retained his 2017 DUI attorney as he faces new charges tied to a Florida crash.
Tiger Woods’ Ex Kristin Smith Speaks Out After DUI Arrest
Smith said, 'For nearly ten years, I have chosen silence around this situation. That decision wasn’t always easy.'
Britney Spears Reunites With Sons on Yacht Following DUI Arrest
The former pop star was arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving under the influence.
Tiger Woods Fans Show Support for Embattled Golfer by Wearing ‘#Freetiger’ T-Shirts at Houston Open
Supporters of the pro golfer wore the shirts just days after his DUI arrest in Florida.
Justin Timberlake Jokes About Being ‘White’ in DWI Bodycam Footage
Despite efforts by his attorneys to block it, bodycam footage of Timberlake's 2024 arrest was released this week.
Sam Asghari Reacts to Ex-Wife Britney Spears’ DUI Arrest: ‘Everybody Makes Mistakes’
During a NewsNation appearance, the actor kept things respectful when asked about Britney Spears’ arrest.
Dillon Brooks Reportedly Arrested for DUI in Arizona
He was later released.
Britney Spears Reportedly Arrested for DUI by California Highway Patrol (UPDATE)
Spears herself hasn't publicly addressed the reported arrest.