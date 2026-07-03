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Mix Up Look Sharp: The Best Mixes Of The Week
Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.
Drums of Death ft. Azealia Banks & Franklin Fuentes - "FIERCE"
Straight up and down, this is a tune right here. Drums of Death have been a name we've had our eyes on this year, with their Yasmin-featured "True" ca
The Best Mixes of the Week
You have to love this week's selection. Gone are the massive, obvious dancefloor bangers. In with the leftfield freaks. From twerk and drum & bass to dubstep, bass-driven house, and Jersey club, we're killing it with the alt sounds this week. Test us, you can't best us.
The 20 Best Songs of the Summer of 2013
One of the greatest seasons for dance music is the summer. School's out, the weather's perfect, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to hearing great dance music in club and festival settings. This summer was no different, as we got to experience a virtual cornucopia of delectably devious beats, although the added notion of mainstream radio play for some of these tunes made things even more exciting. In looking back at the summer of 2013, what tracks really set the tone?
Drums of Death ft. Yasmin - "True"
Black Butter Records has got to be one of my favorite labels right now. They’re home to the likes of Gorgon City, Kidnap Kid, Rudimental, My Nu Len