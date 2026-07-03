Latest Stories
H.E.R. and Liza Soberano Enter a Filipino Myth in DreamWorks' 'Forgotten Island'
The Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist taps into her Filipina roots as she and Liza Soberano bring Filipino folklore and coming-of-age drama to the big screen.
'Shrek (Original Soundtrack)' Exclusive Picture Disc: How to Buy
A limited edition picture disc featuring Shrek's head is available now on Complex.
'Shrek 2' Soundtrack - How to Buy on Sky Blue and Green Mix Vinyl
The iconic 2004 soundtrack hits vinyl at last, and it's available now at the Complex Shop.
Zendaya Joins Cast of Long-Awaited 'Shrek 5'
The 'Euphoria' star will play the daughter of Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz's characters.
Eddie Murphy Offers Definitive 'Shrek 5' Update and Promises Donkey Standalone Movie
Murphy said the 'Shrek' crew is eyeing a potential 2025 release for the fifth installment.
‘Shrek 5’ and Donkey Spinoff With Eddie Murphy Given Promising Updates From Illumination CEO
Though no official deals are in place, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri reveals the wheels are turning after the latest round of 'Puss in Boots' success.
Eddie Murphy Says He Would Do Another 'Shrek' Film 'In Two Seconds'
During a recent appearance on 'Etalk,' Eddie Murphy discussed reprising his role as Donkey in either a 'Shrek' spin-off or a fifth installment of the franchise.
How Jennifer Kluska Went From Working at Tim Hortons to Directing 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'
Sheridan graduate Jennifer Kluska discusses how she went from working at Tim Hortons after college to networking her way to directing Hotel Transylvania 4.
‘The Croods: A New Age’ Garners Biggest Box Office Debut Since Pandemic's Outset
'The Croods: A New Age' saw the biggest box office opening of any film since the lockdowns began in March, beating 'Tenet' and Disney's 'Onward.'
Dreamworks' 'Abominable' Debuts at No. 1 at the Box Office With $20.9 Million
This is the calm before the storm, when 'Joker' hits theaters next weekend.
Steven Spielberg Doesn't Want to Ban Netflix Films From the Oscars
Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks with Steven Spielberg, claims Spielberg never said he wanted to ban streaming-only films from Oscars.
‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Secures Trilogy Best With $55 Million Debut
The third installment within the trilogy exceeded expectations in its box office debut, securing the biggest opening for a 2019 film to date.
'Shrek' Reboot May Try to Hang Onto Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy & Co.
The studio behind 'Despicable Me' is taking on the revitalization of 'Shrek' and 'Puss in Boots.' (Plus the 'Super Mario Bros.' film.)
Chance the Rapper Joins the Cast of 'Trolls 2'
The Chicago natives will star in the Dreamworks film alongside Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick, and Justin Timberlake.
'Fast and Furious' Gets an Animated Netflix Series
The mega blockbuster franchise is making its way to the small screen.
New 'Rocky and Bullwinkle' Series Trailer for Amazon Is Giving Off All the Nostalgia Vibes
'Rocky and Bullwinkle' will be out on May 11.