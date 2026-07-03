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Latest Stories

H.E.R. Teams Up with Liza Soberano in DreamWorks' 'Forgotten Island' Trailer
Music

H.E.R. and Liza Soberano Enter a Filipino Myth in DreamWorks' 'Forgotten Island'

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist taps into her Filipina roots as she and Liza Soberano bring Filipino folklore and coming-of-age drama to the big screen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo114 days ago
Shrek soundtrack vinyl featuring Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and Lord Farquaad on the cover, with Shrek's face on the records.
Music

'Shrek (Original Soundtrack)' Exclusive Picture Disc: How to Buy

A limited edition picture disc featuring Shrek's head is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff234 days ago
Shrek 2 soundtrack cover with Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and other characters. Green vinyl record partially visible.
Music

'Shrek 2' Soundtrack - How to Buy on Sky Blue and Green Mix Vinyl

The iconic 2004 soundtrack hits vinyl at last, and it's available now at the Complex Shop.

Complex Staff373 days ago
Zendaya in an orange dress on the left, and Shrek, the animated green ogre, smiling on the right.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Joins Cast of Long-Awaited 'Shrek 5'

The 'Euphoria' star will play the daughter of Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz's characters.

Trace William Cowen506 days ago
Eddie Murphy wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, posing on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Offers Definitive 'Shrek 5' Update and Promises Donkey Standalone Movie

Murphy said the 'Shrek' crew is eyeing a potential 2025 release for the fifth installment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams754 days ago
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Shrek cast at premiere event
Pop Culture

‘Shrek 5’ and Donkey Spinoff With Eddie Murphy Given Promising Updates From Illumination CEO

Though no official deals are in place, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri reveals the wheels are turning after the latest round of 'Puss in Boots' success.

Trace William Cowen1201 days ago
Eddie Murphy appears on Etalk
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Says He Would Do Another 'Shrek' Film 'In Two Seconds'

During a recent appearance on 'Etalk,' Eddie Murphy discussed reprising his role as Donkey in either a 'Shrek' spin-off or a fifth installment of the franchise.

Brad Callas1265 days ago
Characters from Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Pop Culture

How Jennifer Kluska Went From Working at Tim Hortons to Directing 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

Sheridan graduate Jennifer Kluska discusses how she went from working at Tim Hortons after college to networking her way to directing Hotel Transylvania 4.

Marriska Fernandes1643 days ago
croods box office
Pop Culture

‘The Croods: A New Age’ Garners Biggest Box Office Debut Since Pandemic's Outset

'The Croods: A New Age' saw the biggest box office opening of any film since the lockdowns began in March, beating 'Tenet' and Disney's 'Onward.'

tara mahadevan2057 days ago
abominable
Pop Culture

Dreamworks' 'Abominable' Debuts at No. 1 at the Box Office With $20.9 Million

This is the calm before the storm, when 'Joker' hits theaters next weekend.

tara mahadevan2484 days ago
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Steven Spielberg attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg Doesn't Want to Ban Netflix Films From the Oscars

Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks with Steven Spielberg, claims Spielberg never said he wanted to ban streaming-only films from Oscars.

Jose Martinez2687 days ago
how to train your dragon cast
Pop Culture

‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Secures Trilogy Best With $55 Million Debut

The third installment within the trilogy exceeded expectations in its box office debut, securing the biggest opening for a 2019 film to date.

Hannah Lifshutz2701 days ago
shrek reboot
Pop Culture

'Shrek' Reboot May Try to Hang Onto Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy & Co.

The studio behind 'Despicable Me' is taking on the revitalization of 'Shrek' and 'Puss in Boots.' (Plus the 'Super Mario Bros.' film.)

Alex Galbraith2811 days ago
Chance the Rapper Trolls
Music

Chance the Rapper Joins the Cast of 'Trolls 2'

The Chicago natives will star in the Dreamworks film alongside Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick, and Justin Timberlake.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2991 days ago
Fast and Furious Cast
Pop Culture

'Fast and Furious' Gets an Animated Netflix Series

The mega blockbuster franchise is making its way to the small screen.

Joe Price3008 days ago
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Rocky and Bullwinkle come to the aid of FBI agent Karen Sympathy played by Piper Parabo.
Pop Culture

New 'Rocky and Bullwinkle' Series Trailer for Amazon Is Giving Off All the Nostalgia Vibes

'Rocky and Bullwinkle' will be out on May 11.

Jose Martinez3019 days ago

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