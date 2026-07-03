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Drake Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ is facing charges for disseminating matter harmful to children. Here’s more on the accusations & the actor’s post-Nickelodeon troKarla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
Drake Bell Addresses Child Endangerment Charges, Says He Was 'Reckless and Irresponsible'
Drake Bell addressed fans on Friday, two months after he was sentenced to probation following his guilty plea to child endangerment charges.Brad Callas
Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show 'Drake & Josh,' was sentenced Monday to probation on charges relating to a teen he met online.Brad Callas
Actor and musician Drake Bell of 'Drake & Josh' fame has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.Joe Price