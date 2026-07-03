Drake Bell

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Drake Bell attending at red carpet of the Inauguration of 'Ambulancia de los Deseos Mexico'
Pop Culture

Former Nickelodeon Star Moves Forward With Divorce After Extended Separation

After years of ups and downs, the former child star has officially filed for divorce from his wife.

Sienna Dubois 335 days ago
Drake Bell speaks onstage during the "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" For Your Consideration event at Saban Media Center on April 09, 2024 in North Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Reveals How Much He Makes From Old 'Drake & Josh' Episodes

The actor and singer revealed that most Nickelodeon actors don't make residuals from their past work.

Alex Gonzalez361 days ago
Amanda Bynes with Drake Bell and Josh Peck
Pop Culture

Drake Bell and Josh Peck Reflect on Amanda Bynes, Call Her a 'Force of Nature'

The trio were costars on the Nickelodeon show 'The Amanda Show.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams478 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 17: Actors Josh Peck (L) and Drake Bell arrive at Drake Bell's "Ready Steady Go!" album release party at Mixology101 & Planet Dailies on April 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Drake Bell and Josh Peck Reunite for First Time Since Nickelodeon Documentary

The actors discussed their reaction to controversial docuseries 'Quiet On Set.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams481 days ago
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 21: Singer Drake Bell dances during the making of his new video clip `By the Ocean´ at Colonia Obrera, on August 21, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Says He Was 'Thrust to the World' and 'Thrown to the Wolves' After ‘Drake & Josh’ Ended

The actor-musician recalled feeling pressured to "make the right decisions" after the show ended.

Jaelani Turner-Williams490 days ago
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Drake Bell in a suit, DJ Khaled in a blue shirt, and Drake in a leather jacket, all smiling in separate images.
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Asks DJ Khaled to ‘Hit Me Up Bro’ After Drake Denies Collab Songs

Bell also dropped a song with Khaled's "Another one" tag.

Mark Elibert526 days ago
Drake, DJ Khaled, and Drake Bell are pictured. Drake wears a chain, DJ Khaled has a patterned shirt, and Drake Bell gestures with his hand.
Music

Drake Responds to DJ Khaled Saying They Have Songs Together on New Album: ‘Must Be Drake Bell’

It seems Drizzy and Khaled won't be recreating any magic together on this upcoming album.

Mark Elibert528 days ago
Drake Bell in a Metallica shirt and Larry David in a black suit at separate events.
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Has Larry David-Inspired Idea for 'Drake & Josh' Return

Drake Bell is absolutely cooking with his idea for how to bring back the Nick hit.

Trace William Cowen584 days ago
Man in denim jacket and red sweater posing at 'Rock of Ages' event
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Says He Was ‘Incredibly Irresponsible’ When Recalling Past With Underaged Girl

Drake Bell attempted to set the record straight about pleading guilty for a 2021 incident with an underaged girl.

Mark Elibert836 days ago
Pop Culture

'Zoey 101' Star Chris Massey's Mother Praises 'Genius' Dan Schneider, Says 'Blame the Parents' for Mistreatment at Nickelodeon

Angel Massey, the mother of former child actors Chris and Kyle Massey, defended the "awesome" Schneider from allegations about his misconduct.

Jaelani Turner-Williams849 days ago
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Two men smiling for a photo, one in a black leather jacket, the other in a blue blazer with a textured shirt
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Tells Fans to ‘Take It a Little Easy’ on Josh Peck, Confirms He Reached Out After Sex Abuse Claims

The 'Drake &amp; Josh' actor shared that he was sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was 15.

Joe Price849 days ago
Two images: Left shows Drake Bell in a jacket and yellow shirt, right is a blurred selfie of someone covering their face
Pop Culture

'Ned's Declassified' Cast Apologize for Offensive TikTok About Drake Bell: 'I Hate That This Happened' (UPDATE)

In a livestream, Devon Werkheiser was seen joking about the allegations at the center of the new 'Quiet on Set' docuseries.

Trace William Cowen851 days ago
Man stands with guitar in room with various vintage items and flags
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Revisits Childhood Trauma in Music Video After Revealing He Was a Victim of Sexual Abuse

Bell appeared in Investigation Discovery docuseries 'Quiet On Set' and discussed that he was sexually abused as a teenager by dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Jaelani Turner-Williams851 days ago
Life

Drake Bell Says He Was Sexually Abused at 15 by Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach

In 2004, Bell's former dialogue coach Brian Peck was sentenced to 16 months on sexual abuse charges.

Jaelani Turner-Williams865 days ago
Drake Bell attends the opening night of "Rock Of Ages" at The Bourbon Room
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Seen Huffing on Balloon Weeks After He was Reported Missing

After he was found safe after initially being reported as “missing and endangered,” former child actor Drake Bell was seen huffing on a balloon in his car.

Joe Price1179 days ago
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Actress/model Janet Von Schmeling (L) and actor Drake Bell
Pop Culture

Drake Bell's Wife Reportedly Files for Divorce One Week After He Was Reported Missing, Actor Slams 'Cruel' Critics

Bell was found safe after he was reported "missing and endangered" last week. His wife Janet Von Schmeling is seeking legal custody of their 1-year-old child.

Joshua Espinoza1185 days ago
Drake Bell is seen in denim jacket
Pop Culture

Drake Bell Safe After Initially Being Reported as ‘Missing and Endangered,’ Police Say (UPDATE)

The Daytona Beach Police Department initially said Drake Bell was “considered missing and endangered” after last being seen in the area earlier this week.

Trace William Cowen1193 days ago

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