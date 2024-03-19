'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide' Cast Slammed by Drake Bell for Joking About Nickelodeon Allegations

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide cast members are under fire after making light of the allegations centered on Nickelodeon and Dan Schneider, a producer whose long list of projects spans everything from All That to Kenan & Kel to, yes, Ned’s.

As seen in a screen recording making the rounds this week, Devon Werkheiser joked about the abuse allegations featured in ID’s recently premiered Quiet on Set docuseries. The livestream, notably, took place on the official account for Werkheiser's podcast with fellow Ned's alumni Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee.

"Get back in your hole, Daniel! And give me your holes!" Werkheiser says in the clip. "Alright, we shouldn’t joke about this. We really shouldn’t. … Listen, our set was not like that. And no, it’s fucking awful. The Drake Bell shit is, that’s crazy to hear. That is fucked, man. And that never came out which is really wild."

Shortly after, Werkheiser questioned whether he and his former cast members should "joke like this," ultimately coming to the conclusion (in his opinion, anyway) that it can be beneficial.

"We can’t joke like this. Jesus," Werkheiser said. "Sometimes humor helps us move through things."