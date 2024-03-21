The mother of Zoey 101 star Chris Massey has nothing but praise for the show's "genius" creator, Dan Schneider.

Schneider was one of the controversial subjects of the recent Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, where he was accused of salacious and insulting behavior. As a former Nickelodeon showrunner/producer, Schneider was also behind shows like Drake & Josh, iCarly, and Sam and Cat.

Angel Massey, Chris' mother, is now coming to Schneider's defense, putting "blame" on child actors' parents for the on-set behavior enacted on them. In a variety of posts on Instagram, Massey gave effusive support to Schneider, calling him "awesome" and a "genius."

"I can't thank this guy enough for the opportunity he gave my son @chrismasseytmb and my family," she wrote. "BLAME THE PARENTS. NOT DAN."