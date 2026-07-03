Drake Albums

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Drake performing on stage, wearing a white vest and holding a microphone, with braided hair and visible tattoos.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Drake's 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti'

Drake made history by holding the top three spots on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alex Ocho55 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather jacket and glasses, with a red-lit background.
Music

Will Drake Release ‘Iceman,’ ‘Maid of Honour,’ and ‘Habibti’ on Vinyl?

Here's why fans may be waiting months before Drake's new albums get physical releases, if they will at all.

Alex Ocho62 days ago
Drake, T-Pain, PARTYNEXTDOOR
Music

T-Pain Thinks Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's New Album Is Made of Leftovers

He's not saying it's a bad album, though.

Trey Alston517 days ago
Drake wearing a black leather jacket, standing in a crowded event, looking to the side.
Music

Drake Says He’ll Release New Solo Album ‘When the Time Is Right’

Drizzy, who is currently on tour in Australia, hasn't released a solo album since 'For All the Dogs' in 2023.

Alex Ocho528 days ago
Sports

Kevin Durant Says Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is His Favorite Album Ever

Durant appeared in the music video for Drake and Lil Durk's "Laugh Now Cry Later."

Jaelani Turner-Williams870 days ago
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Music

Drake Photos Get Re-Imagined As Album Covers By Artist Jeff Cole

Ideal photos for the "why Aubrey and not me" era...

Erik Leijon985 days ago
Shiggy attends Monster Energy Outbreak $50K Charity Challenge.
Music

Shiggy Hopes People Stop Getting Out of Cars to Do the "In My Feelings" Challenge

Shiggy tells 'TMZ' that he hopes people stop getting out of their cars to do the "In My Feelings" challenge since, you know, it's pretty dangerous and all.

Gavin Evans2903 days ago
scorpion
Music

Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Drake's 'Scorpion' (UPDATED)

Drake's 'Scorpion' has already broken a number of streaming records, and his first-week sales projections are no less impressive.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2939 days ago

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