Latest Stories
Drag Racer Kills Army Veteran In Car Crash, Speeding Over 100mph
A Nashville father was killed in a car crash in by a driver exceeding 100mph. Police says a street racing was the cause of the car accident.
Canada’s Drag Race Judge Brad Goreski on What Sets Canadian Drag Performers Apart
Among the acting challenges, lip sync battles and epic runways, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will be there to help the queens reach their best potential.
Symone Reminds Black and Brown LGBTQIA+ Communities That We’re Worthy
'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Symone is here to discuss her career and to remind Black and Brown LGBTQIA+ communities everywhere that they're worthy.
Drag Star Tynomi Banks on Her BLM Merch Line and Already Big Year
Designed by Toronto artist Sydney Mia Gittens, the collection includes a series of T-shirts and a hoodie donning Black Lives Matter-adjacent phrases.
Christina Aguilera Says She Was 'Heartbroken' By Ex Who Turned Out to be Gay
"I found out he played for your team, not mine."
Jon Jones Got Arrested For Violating His Probation
For five citations due to an alleged drag race that occurred last Thursday.
Jon Jones Admits He Was Pulled Over for Allegedly Drag Racing, Denies Any Wrongdoing (UPDATE)
Jon Jones may get into big trouble as a result of a drag racing charge.
Marshawn Lynch and Teammate Fred Jackson Reportedly Drag Race Down Public Street, Jackson Wrecks Car (UPDATE)
Good look for the team.
Get Grandma to Bingo Quickly in this 122mph Scooter
Check out this video of a mobility scooter hitting 122 miles per hour on the drag strip.
Who Comes Out as the Winner When a Tesla Model S P85 Races the Corvette C7 Z51?
Gas and electricity go head-to-head.
A Porsche 997 Turbo Takes on A Suzuki Go-Kart in the Stupidest Drag Race Ever (Video)
What was the point of this?
Watch This Camaro Lose Its T-Top in a Drag Race from the GoPro's Perspective (Video)
Release. Spin. Shatter.
The Drag Race You Dream About: A Lamborghini Aventador Takes on a Ferrari F12 (Video)
Who will be king of the supercars?
Nissan GT-R Drag Races in the Rain and Pays the Price (Video)
What did they think would happen?
Two Idiots Were Arrested for Drag Racing in Front of a Police Station in Georgia Recently
Really, guys?
Watch a Corvette Establish Dominance by Videobombing an Eclipse's Drag Race
The auto version of the dramatic chipmunk.
A Tesla Model S Takes on a BMW M5 at the Drag Strip (Video)
Damn, electric cars don't appear to suck any more.