Wear Your Voice
Latest Stories
Symone Reminds Black and Brown LGBTQIA+ Communities That We’re Worthy
'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Symone is here to discuss her career and to remind Black and Brown LGBTQIA+ communities everywhere that they're worthy.
Fran Tirado On Defining Pride For Queer and Trans Communities
Writer, producer, and creator Fran Tirado talks about the importance of defining Pride for ourselves and why we must center Black trans women in our communities
Serpentwithfeet Is Celebrating Pride and All His Colors
Los Angeles experimental artist Serpentwithfeet sits down with Wear Your Voice to talk Pride, community, music, creativity, dignity, and making things happen.
Singer and Rapper Tunde Olaniran Explains What Pride Means to Them
Multitalented Flint, Michigan, singer and rapper Tunde Olaniran tells us about their life and music, and describes what Pride means to them.