Dr Martens

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Latest Stories

Maroon leather slip-on clogs with black soles, viewed from an angle.
Style

Dr. Martens New Mules and More: How to Shop

The brand's latest styles are now available on Complex.

Complex Staff59 days ago
Shiny burgundy leather shoes with black laces and thick black soles, displayed on a white background.
Style

Dr. Martens Pull Up Lowell in Red: How to Buy

The cult-favorite shoe is available now on Complex in cherry red.

Complex Staff174 days ago
A collage of fashion items: a white T-shirt with a red circle and line graphic, a black cap with buttons, black socks, sunglasses, green cargo skirt, and black sneakers. travis scott nike
Style

9 Outfits You'll See At Every Summer Music Festival

It’s music fest season. Are you a rager or a rocker? Brat or boho?

YJ Lee465 days ago
Two men stand near a red car on a salt flat. One is leaning into the car, the other is wearing sunglasses and boots. Mountains in the background.
Style

10 Releases Worth Buying This Week: Palace Needles, Uniqlo CPFM & More

A Uniqlo x Cactus Plant Flea Market collab, Stüssy x Dr. Martens boots, and a new Denim Tears Cotton Wreath collection are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park582 days ago
Style

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens Reunite For New Drop In ‘14XX Category’

Showcasing a commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining footwear aesthetics.

Sanj Patel890 days ago
Style

Dr. Martens Embraces Chinese New Year In Latest Collection

Ahead of celebrations on Feb. 10.

Sanj Patel907 days ago
Style

Dr. Martens x Alpha Industries Revisit Their Roots With Utility-Inspired Collaboration

The collaboration comes to life in a campaign video featuring Lloyd Clipston, the drummer of London’s eclectic band Powerplant, known for their unique genre-defining sound.

Sanj Patel982 days ago
Style

Dr. Martens’ Chelsea Boots, Louis Slip-On Receive Subtle Nanamica Makeover

The Japanese label is known for its neutral style that often transcends the boundaries of genre, age, and gender.

Sanj Patel997 days ago
Style

How to Wear and Style Loafers

Looking to add some loafers to your footwear rotation? We put together a list of tips with some help from Blackstock &amp; Weber founder Chris Echevarria.

Mike DeStefano1090 days ago
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Style

A-COLD-WALL* Reconnects With Dr. Martens For Brutalist 1461 Oxford Shoe

Showcasing a design language that has defined their collaborative output since they first connected in 2020.

Sanj Patel1144 days ago
Freddie Gibbs x HUF
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Stüssy x Our Legacy, Freddie Gibbs x HUF, 'Kaytraminé' Merch, and More

From the latest Stüssy x Our Legacy collection to merch for 'Kaytraminé,' here is a complete guide to all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1151 days ago
dr martens python jyrell article lead
Style

Dr. Martens Debuts Snakeskin ‘Python Pack’&nbsp;

Northants-born shoemaker Dr. Martens has headed to Parisian grounds to unveil two “Python” doused models from its latest footwear range.....

Sanj Patel1172 days ago

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