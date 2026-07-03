Donnie Trumpet

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Music

Chance the Rapper and Donnie Trumpet Celebrate 'Surf' With New Song "The First Time"

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of the release of Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's 'Surf,' on which Chance was featured.

Corbin Reiff3703 days ago
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Music

Chance the Rapper's Third Mixtape 'Coloring Book' Is Finally Here

After more than three years, Chance the Rapper finally delivers his third solo mixtape 'Coloring Book.'

Corbin Reiff3719 days ago
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Music

Listen to Donnie Trumpet's Prince Tribute "In Your Light" f/ Sima Cunningham

He dedicates this one to everyone who will ever hear it.

Eric Diep3739 days ago
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Music

Stream D.R.A.M.'s 'Gahdamn!' Project

Featuring Donnie Trumpet and SZA.

Zach Frydenlund3922 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch D.R.A.M.'s Incredible New Video For "$" f/ Donnie Trumpet

Grab a tissue for the Nathan R. Smith-directed visuals.

Lauren Nostro3923 days ago
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Music

D.R.A.M. Connects With Donnie Trumpet On the Remake Of "$"

The original version appeared on D.R.A.M.'s '#1EpicSummer project.

Zach Frydenlund4002 days ago

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