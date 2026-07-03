DJ Kool Herc

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DJ Kool Herc Tearfully Accepts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

DJ Kool Herc broke down in tears while accepting the Musical Influence honor during the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame 2023 induction ceremony.

Jaelani Turner-Williams987 days ago
Swizz Beatz at the 62nd Grammy Awards
Music

Swizz Beatz Thinks Today's Rappers Should Pay 'Taxes' to Hip-Hop's Founders

Swizz Beatz says today's rap stars should be paying "taxes" to the founder's of hip-hop for giving us the "freedom of speech to go forward."

Gavin Evans2258 days ago
Questlove
Life

Questlove Narrates the Birth of Hip-Hop on 'Drunk History'

Questlove made a special appearance on Comedy Central's 'Drunk History' to kick off Black History Month.

NoraGrayceOrosz3083 days ago
djkoolhercgo90
Music

DJ Kool Herc Reminisces About Biggie

You'll never believe what Biggie said to DJ Kool Herc

Lauren Martin3418 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Has Renamed a Street in Honor of Hip-Hop's Birthplace

Who knew that hip-hop could take it this far?

Angel Diaz3795 days ago
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