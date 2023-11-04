DJ Kool Herc Tearfully Accepts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

DJ Kool Herc had an emotional response to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

During the induction ceremony at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Fri., Herc, born Clive Campbell, was joined by his sister, Cindy Campbell, and presenter LL Cool J. In his speech, LL acknowledged Herc throwing Cindy a birthday party and back-to-school fundraiser at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx. Held on August 9, 1973, legend has it that the event signaled the genesis of Hip-Hop.

“Soon, all of New York City knew him as DJ Kool Herc. Herc had learned about the dancehall music and toasting he heard in his native country of Jamaica," LL said. He moved to the Bronx with his family when he was 12 and he molded it into a new form of music that evolved into a street culture—DJing, rapping or MCing, b-boying, better known as breakdancing, writing, better known as graffiti—Herc has his hand in every area of hip-hop.”