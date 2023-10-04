Method Man Says Big L Sold Him Angel Dust

Method Man quickly mentioned that the late Big L used to sell him angel dust during a recent interview on Drink Champs.
The revelation came when Meth was asked to choose between Biggie or Big L, prompting him to offer a personal memory he had involving the latter.
"Well, check this, right? Big L used to sell me my wet," he said, followed by a confused silence from N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.
"Big L used to sell me dust, n***a," Method Man added, clearing up the hosts' confusion before arriving at his answer to their original question. "With that being said, both."
N.O.R.E. later said hearing this from Method Man gave him a “shock” unlike anything else he’s experienced on the show.
“By the way, I’m not gon’ lie to you. I think that’s the first time I’ve ever been shocked like that on Drink Champs. … This is, like, the first time,” he said.
The Wu-Tang Clan member has spoken more generally about dust in the past, including in this 2011 Complex interview in which he broke down his 25 most essential tracks. Specifically, he shared a dust-related memory from the sessions for his 1994 debut solo album Tical.
“I was dusted when I did [the title track ‘Tical’],” Method Man told Complex's Insanul Ahmed at the time. “I could never do it on stage when I first did it because I was dusted when I did that record. I can do it now though.”