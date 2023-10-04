Method Man Says Big L Sold Him Angel Dust

Method Man quickly mentioned that the late Big L used to sell him angel dust during a recent interview on Drink Champs.

The revelation came when Meth was asked to choose between Biggie or Big L, prompting him to offer a personal memory he had involving the latter.

"Well, check this, right? Big L used to sell me my wet," he said, followed by a confused silence from N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

"Big L used to sell me dust, n***a," Method Man added, clearing up the hosts' confusion before arriving at his answer to their original question. "With that being said, both."

N.O.R.E. later said hearing this from Method Man gave him a “shock” unlike anything else he’s experienced on the show.