Diemme

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Latest Stories

diemme gant 2.0 2021 lead
Style

GANT and Diemme Reunite for Second Footwear and Apparel Collection

American sportswear label GANT has teamed up with Italian shoemaker Diemme to produce a limited-edition collection of hiking boots and apparel.

Sanj Patel1710 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Vans Has a $300 Sneaker Collaboration Coming Out

An official look at the upcoming Vault by Vans x Diemme sneaker collaboration.

John Q Marcelo4279 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans and Diemme Make More Crazy Nice and Expensive Shoes

Vans and Diemme have paired up once again to make a set of Eras out of the finest leathers from Italy for an unmissable collaboration.

Pete Forester4487 days ago
Style

Vault by Vans and Diemme Give the Classic Era a V. Luxe Treament

Vault by Vans and Diemme’s third collaboration luxes up the classic Era silhouette.

Teofilo Killip4488 days ago
Sneakers

Diemme x Vans Vault Montebelluna Era LX Pack

Vans Vault continues their partnership with Diemme for ultra-premium handmade versions of the Era.

Sole Collector4492 days ago
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Style

Diemme Hits the Perfect Balance of Style and Ruggedness for Its Fall/Winter 2013 Collection

Boots and sneakers that will get you through winter and beyond.

Teofilo Killip4670 days ago
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