Best Style Releases: Crenshaw Skate Club, Beams x Levi's, and Stone Island

From Crenshaw Skate Club's seventh anniversary T-shirts to the Beams x Levi's collection, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Jan 11, 2024

Still trying to decide what your first big clothing purchase of 2024 is going to be? Luckily, this week has some great options to consider.

Highlights include Crenshaw Skate Club celebrating its seventh anniversary, the latest installment of the partnership between Beams and Levi's, Diemme hiking boots designed by Ronnie Fieg, Lunar New Year collection from Stone Island, and more.

Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below.

Crenshaw Skate Club

Via Crenshaw Skate Club

Release Date: Jan. 13
Where to Buy It: crenshawskateclub.com
Price: $20.17

Tobey McIntosh's Crenshaw Skate Club is celebrating its seventh anniversary. To mark the special occasion, CSC is releasing special graphic T-shirts priced at $20.17 to nod to the year that the skate brand was founded. 

Ronnie Fieg for Diemme

Via Kith

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Kith stores and kith.com
Price: $375-$400

Ronnie Fieg has designed two colorways of the Diemme Cornaro for his latest footwear collaboration. The low-top hiking boot is available in burgundy and green options. Each features a weatherproof wax-treated suede upper, debossed Kith branding on the quarter panel, and a lugged rubber sole.

Beams x Levi's

Via Levi's

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: levi.com, the Levi’s App, select Levi’s Stores, beams.co.jp, and select Beams stores
Price: $55-$295

The popular Japanese brand Beams is Levi's latest collaborator. The capsule is composed of various pieces with a Super Wide fit inspired by Levi's designs from the 1940s. Type I trucker jackets, selvedge denim jeans, and a co-branded white T-shirt are all available. 

Supervsn Studios 'STUDIO 004'

Via Supervsn

Release Date: Jan. 11
Where to Buy It: Supervsn Slauson, select PacSun stores, supervsn.com, and pacsun.com
Price: $40-$120

Supervsn Studios is launching its fourth STUDIO collection later this week. Essentials like T-shirts, hoodies, nylon sets, and tech cargos showcase branding and phrases like "Never Not Creating." These pieces will be available in new colorways and prints like tree camo. Proceeds from each garment will be donated to The Studio Foundation, which strives to educate and empower underserved communities to think differently about their futures through creative wellness, design thinking, and entrepreneurship.

ADW

Via ADW

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: shopadw.com
Price: $140-$180

ComplexCon Brands to Watch alum ADW has recently released the newest iteration of its signature Gami bag. The charcoal grey bag features a vegan leather outer layer made to resemble twill with a heavyweight cotton-canvas liner. Small and large sizes are up for grabs.

Kenzo

Via Kenzo

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Kenzo stores and kenzo.com
Price: $145-$1,625

Kenzo is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a special collection. Various motifs to represent the Year of the Dragon are embroidered across trucker jackets, crewnecks, chunky knit cardigans, satin bomber jackets, track pants, card holders, and more. 

Stone Island

Via Stone Island

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: stoneisland.com
Price: $329-$1,639

Stone Island has also released a capsule to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. The standout item is a reversible bomber jacket complete with a special badge embroidered across the back. Black and red crewnecks plus a T-shirt featuring the same branding are also available. 

MCM x Bape

Via MCM

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: mcm.com, MCM stores, Bape stores, and bape.com
Price: $550-$1,290

Bape and MCM have joined forces to release their own Lunar New Year collection. MCM's signature Visetos covers weekender bags, pouches, backpacks, and hoodies. A special gold Ape Head logo wrapped by a dragon is also stamped across each item. 

