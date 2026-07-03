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From Messi and Mbappe’s duel in Qatar to Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt, ranking the World Cup Finals of the last 40 years.Jake Appleman
From outright cheats like the 2017 Houston Astros to lucky squads like the 2001 New England Patriots, not all champions are equal.Jerry L. Barrow
If Cristano got a film, Lionel had to get one too.Wil Jones
From Martin Taylor taking out Eduardo to Nigel de Jong's kung-fu kick on Xavi Alonso, check out The Nastiest Tackles in Soccer History in GIFs.Adam Silvers