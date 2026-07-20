Eight of the last eleven World Cup finals have been decided by one goal or have gone to penalties, although it’s sometimes debatable if the aesthetics match the moment. With the greatest prize in sports on the line, finalists have a propensity to dig in and play more conservative soccer that can stifle the creativity and flow that so often define the beautiful game. And sometimes fans are treated to great goals, stunning saves, and magic that honor the occasion. The past eleven finals (played between 1986-2026) have seen pretty much everything, from match-winning volleys to a headbutt in extra time. The 2026 final though will be remembered for Argentina’s cynical effort against a superior Spanish squad.

These are the Best FIFA World Cup Finals Since 1986, Ranked.