Eight of the last eleven World Cup finals have been decided by one goal or have gone to penalties, although it’s sometimes debatable if the aesthetics match the moment. With the greatest prize in sports on the line, finalists have a propensity to dig in and play more conservative soccer that can stifle the creativity and flow that so often define the beautiful game. And sometimes fans are treated to great goals, stunning saves, and magic that honor the occasion. The past eleven finals (played between 1986-2026) have seen pretty much everything, from match-winning volleys to a headbutt in extra time. The 2026 final though will be remembered for Argentina’s cynical effort against a superior Spanish squad.
These are the Best FIFA World Cup Finals Since 1986, Ranked.
West Germany 1 Argentina 0 - 1990
The 1990 tournament in Italy featured the lowest per match scoring average in the history of the World Cup and its final was no different. The only goal was a penalty in the 85th minute and Argentina only managed one shot on target. Credit to the West Germans for remaining on the front foot for portions of the match against a calculating and cynical Argentinean defense—Argentina ended the match playing with nine men after two red cards—even if it did feel like the more dominant side was inventing new ways to miss.
Germany 1 Argentina 0 - 2014
Mario Götze’s wonderfully taken late volley was a nice gift for fans who sat through 112-plus minutes of scoreless soccer. Leo Messi’s first trip to a World Cup final was one to forget. Argentina finished all of regulation plus extra time without registering a shot on target, but a stingy defense and some help from the woodwork kept them close and helped force extra time. In addition to Götze’s classy finish, Germany’s 7-1 demolition of hosts Brazil in the semifinal may be what the tournament is most remembered for.
Spain 1 Argentina 0 – 2026
Sunday’s result blended elements of Spain’s 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in 2010 with elements of Argentina’s 1-0 defeat to Germany in 2014. Ferran Torres’s powerful winner in extra time, off of an impressive headed pass from Nico Williams, mirrored Andres Iniesta’s volley in ‘10, while once again Argentina failed to register a shot on target in 120 minutes, just as in ‘14. And had Williams’s goal in regular time counted, it could have been over much sooner. Arguably the best defense a World Cup has ever seen, bolstered by a well-organized midfield marshaled by Golden Ball winner Rodri, put Leo Messi and co. in a vise in what was likely Messi’s international swan song. The match, notable for Spain’s stifling pressure and short passing game, and Emi Martinez’s many magnificent saves, lacked finishing clarity from the winners for much of the afternoon and the wild late-match magic that defined the underdogs’ run to the final. At least the better team won.
France 4 Croatia 2 - 2018
This match was played more evenly than the scoreline suggests. Croatia scored two goals off of set pieces in the first half hour. Unfortunately, one of those goals was an own goal. Antoine Griezmann’s penalty put France up 2-1 after a VAR review—the first ever in a World Cup final—ruled a handball in the box against Ivan Perišić. Paul Pogba’s defining strike—firing in with his left foot after his own right-footed shot was deflected back to him—gave France what would prove the decisive advantage before Kylian Mbappé added to his growing legend by beating Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subašić from 25 yards out.
Brazil 0 Italy 0 (Brazil wins on penalties) - 1994
The first ever World Cup final to go to penalty kicks deserves credit for spells of attack-minded play that created numerous chances, especially for Brazil. In hundred-degree heat at the Rose Bowl, quality strikers Romario and Roberto Baggio failed to convert and goalkeepers Claudio Taffarel and Gianluca Pagliucua did just enough to keep the match scoreless. While Romario converted his penalty kick in the shootout, Baggio skied his high over the bar. Did countless soccer-obsessed kids around the world yell “Baggio!” when firing over the bar in the aftermath of this final? Absolutely.
France 3 Brazil 0 - 1998
After France famously failed to qualify for USA ‘94, this victory felt like the ultimate redemption and the ultimate coronation all at once. Zinedine Zidane scored two headers off of two corner kicks in the first half and otherwise zoomed about the pitch, blessing the biggest stage with brilliant bits of wizardry on the ball. With Ronaldo shuffled out of and then back into the lineup before the match having suffered a convulsive seizure in his hotel room earlier in the day, Brazil probably never stood a chance. Even up a man for the final 20-plus minutes, the defending champs couldn’t muster many real chances against the in-form hosts.
Spain 1 Netherlands 0 - 2010
With vuvuzelas sounding off in the background at Soccer City in Johannesburg, South Africa, two nations never to have won the World Cup engaged in a physical affair typified by Nigel de Jong’s karate kick to the chest of Xabi Alonso. Spain enjoyed the lionshare of early chances before both teams failed to convert breakaway opportunities later on. Up a man in extra time, Andres Iniesta finished a volley, off of a feed from Cesc Fabregas, to seal Spain’s dramatic victory. Dutch striker Arjen Robben was left to rue two big missed opportunities.
Argentina 3 West Germany 2 - 1986
West Germany erased a two-goal deficit late in the second half, only for Argentina to quickly regain the lead for good on a simple Jorge Burruchaga finish. The match featured classic eighties short shorts and fouls galore, including six yellow cards. Diego Maradona spent a lot of time on the ground and there’s a reason the ‘86 tournament is more remembered for his two iconic goals in the quarterfinal against England than the final itself. Still, a five-goal match and a soccer God getting crowned king at high altitude in Mexico City is a big deal.
Brazil 2 Germany 0 - 2002
The hyped matchup between German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn and Brazilian striker Ronaldo was worth the wait, as Kahn got the better of Brazil’s #9 in the first half in Tokyo, only for Ronaldo to flip the script in the second half by scoring twice. This final deserves a high-ranking largely because Germany proved a worthy challenger and because this was the only World Cup final featuring Ronaldo-Rivaldo-Ronaldinho in action, arguably the best attacking trio in World Cup history. Brazil marched through the tournament undefeated, the only team to do that other than 1970 Brazil.
Italy 1 France 1 (Italy wins on penalties) - 2006
There’s something fatalistic about this match’s two goal scorers becoming embroiled in controversy. Zinedine Zidane’s paneka penalty—earned when Marco Materazzi fouled Florent Malouda in the box—was matched by Materazzi’s towering header…and then Zidane mashed his head into Materazzi’s chest in extra time when Materazzi reportedly called Zidane’s sister a whore. The headbutt heard around the world was an ignominious end to Zidane’s illustrious playing career—from the softest (literally) penalty in World Cup history to its hardest ever foul in just about two hours. Italy converted all five of its penalties in the shootout to secure the win and were deserving champions, having had better chances throughout most of the night in Berlin.
Argentina 3 - France 3 (Argentina wins on penalties) - 2022
Two superstars at their performing peaks. Six goals, two of which—Mbappé’s volley and Argentina’s well worked second goal—belong in a museum for great goals. This save just before time expired. What seemed like a surefire coronation for Argentina for most of the match turned into the most frenzied and delightful back-and-forth World Cup final of the modern soccer era. Mbappé’s hat trick wasn’t enough and Messi was crowned king. The way the match opened up later on and in extra time may have been what World Cup diehards had been waiting for all along.