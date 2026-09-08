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Matthew Henson

Joined July 2014 | 414 posts
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Influential Black Fashion Designers

The Influential Black Fashion Designers You Should Know

From Kimora Lee Simmons and P Diddy to Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, here are the greatest African American and Black fashion designers to know about.

Matthew Henson1662 days ago
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The Cult of Jonathan Anderson

In his role as creative director at Loewe, the Irish designer is winning over a new set of fans for the Spanish label. Here's why you should pay attention.

Matthew Henson3818 days ago
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His + Hers: Blurring Fashion's Gender Lines

As more designers and brands, retailers, and celebrities embrace genderless clothing than ever before, the movement is finally reaching the mainstream.

Matthew Henson3873 days ago
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A Sneak Peek at the Brands You Need to Know About This Fall

Don't sleep on these established names and up-and-comers

Matthew Henson3885 days ago

The Best Looks for Fall 2016 from Paris Fashion Week

The best looks for fall from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Matthew Henson3888 days ago
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Feather Weather: Are You Down with Down?

Choosing the right down jacket is as much about staying warm as it is about looking good. But don't worry: We've got you covered.

Matthew Henson3900 days ago
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Here Are the Best Looks from London Collections: Men Fall 2016

The best looks from London Collections: Men for Fall 2016

Matthew Henson3901 days ago
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Flight Club: Bomber Jackets Get an Upscale Upgrade

Designers give their bomber jackets an upscale upgrade

Matthew Henson3905 days ago
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The Complex Staff Shares Their Style Resolutions for 2016

Here's a few things the team is trying to leave in 2015.

Matthew Henson3914 days ago
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The New Guard: 10 Designers to Watch in 2016

From New York to Milan, Los Angeles to Krakow, 10 new labels have arrived, representing the next generation of designers to know.

Matthew Henson3917 days ago
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The Most Stylish Celebrities of 2015

These are the men moving men's style forward in 2015 (and there are only 13).

Matthew Henson3933 days ago
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Past and Present: J.W. Anderson's Retro Fall/Winter 2015 Collection Is a Blast from the Past

J.W. Anderson keeps it groovy, not gaudy.

Matthew Henson3962 days ago
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Show Some Skin: How to Wear a Leather Jacket In 2015

Sorry, vegans: A leather jacket is a must-have for your wardrobe this autumn—even if you’re a budget rider.

Matthew Henson3998 days ago
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Piece Out: How to Build Four Fall-Ready Outfits, Layer-By-Layer

Step up your layer game this season by learning how to build the perfect outfit.

Matthew Henson4061 days ago
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Beyond Basic: 5 New Ways to Wear White Button-Down Shirts This Summer

White button-downs are summer’s foolproof answer to versatile style.

Matthew Henson4092 days ago
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Hot Tropic: The Best Summer Clothes From Fashion's Coolest Designers

Even if you can’t afford a real getaway, your style can maintain a sunny disposition.

Matthew Henson4095 days ago
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Fresh Crops: How to Wear Shorts and Ankle-Bearing Pants In the Summer Heat

No flood warning here. Pants that pool at your ankle are going on a long vacation.

Matthew Henson4105 days ago
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The Coolest Dad Gear to Cop For Pops Under $200

Don't get Dad a swagless gift this year.

Matthew Henson4109 days ago

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