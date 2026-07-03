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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Shia LaBeouf Accuses FKA Twigs of Violating Their Settlement Deal With ‘Inflammatory’ Accusation
In a new court filing, the actor claims that his 2025 settlement agreement with Twigs is being violated by her comments in public court filings.
Alex Ocho9 days ago
Pop Culture
Kevin Hart Reportedly Seeks $50,000 From Ex-Assistant Over Tell-All Interview
The comedian has asked a judge to order his former assistant, Miesha Shakes, to cough up some cash after she allegedly broke an NDA.
Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago