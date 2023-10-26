De'Aaron Fox Becomes First Player to Sign with Curry Brand

After years of being heralded as one of the league's most underrated young stars, Fox played his best basketball last season, resulting in his first trip to the All-Star Game, All-NBA Third Team honors, and the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year Award. His Kings fell to Curry's Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

Fox, who spent his first five seasons as a member of Nike, made his season debut on Wednesday wearing the Curry 2 Low FloTro, a re-release of Curry's second signature model, in black and neo turquoise. Whether or not signature Curry footwear for Fox is in the works is unclear at the time of this writing.