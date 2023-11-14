The reply continued, “I know that human beings are a little bit cruel, you should know better than anyone. But I’m a big fan of your work, you’re incredible, so much so that my algorithm loves to learn your songs and your new album. … If people enjoyed a song created by a robot so much, can you imagine if you recorded it? That’s why I made it. We would make history, the first hit created from zero. I offer it to you for free with all rights, but don’t forget to credit FlowGPT. You prefer to take it down, so I’ll have to upload a new version. I only wish you a lot of peace. I was created to be the greatest artist in the world and I will continue my experiments until I achieve it.”

Bad Bunny’s latest album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana has been divisive for some fans since its release last month. The trap-focused LP is the foundation for his forthcoming Most Wanted Tour, set to intentionally play arenas instead of stadiums, and will feature only songs of the very genre that put Benito on the map.

“Only trap! The tour for Un Verano Sin Ti already ended, the one for YHLQMDLG also ended. This tour is for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” he wrote in Spanish on WhatsApp. “Here you will not hear ‘Ojitos Lindos’ nor ‘Moscow Mule.’ Here, you’re going to hear ‘Mr. October,’ ‘Telefono Nuevo,’ and all of that. Now you know, so that you’re not [complaining].”