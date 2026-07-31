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From 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' to 'Peanuts' to 'Seinfeld' to 'King of the HIll,' here are the best Thanksgiving television specials to compliment the itis.Jamie Iovine
From Rick and Morty to The Boondocks, these hilarious shows prove that cartoons aren’t just for kids.Jamie Iovine
The 53-year-old entertainer made the admission in his upcoming self-titled memoir, saying he wanted to kill his dad, Will Smith Sr., to avenge his mother.Joshua Espinoza
Jas Prince gifted Drake, his dad, and his son Flawless Diamond Co. custom OVO owl chains to celebrate the rapper's 35th birthday this past weekend.Jordan Rose