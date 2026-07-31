American Dad

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The Weeknd
Music

'American Dad' Writer on Pitching Virgin Jokes to The Weeknd: 'I Thought It Would Offend Him'

The Weeknd is a self-proclaimed superfan of 'American Dad,' and in May he guest-starred on the show in an episode he co-wrote with Joel Hurwitz. 

Joe Price2225 days ago
the weeknd virgin song american dad
Music

The Weeknd Sings About Being a Virgin on 'American Dad' Episode

Tesfaye co-wrote the song with Asa Taccone.

Abel Shifferaw2285 days ago
The Weeknd
Music

The Weeknd Talks About 'American Dad' Episode He Co-Wrote

Last month, it was revealed that The Weeknd would debut a new song on an episode of 'American Dad!' that he co-wrote.

Joe Price2285 days ago

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