The BBC 1Xtra host searches for his father in moving new documentary 'Finding Dad'.Ciaran Thapar
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The 53-year-old entertainer made the admission in his upcoming self-titled memoir, saying he wanted to kill his dad, Will Smith Sr., to avenge his mother.Joshua Espinoza
Jas Prince gifted Drake, his dad, and his son Flawless Diamond Co. custom OVO owl chains to celebrate the rapper's 35th birthday this past weekend.Jordan Rose
Lil Nas X's father took to social media to defend his son following Boosie Badazz's latest homophobic rant, which was eventually removed from Twitter.Jordan Rose