NASAAN Recreates Classic Proof and Eminem Freestyle in New Video for "GOATED" f/ Royce Da 5'9"

Thursday marks the 18th anniversary of Proof's death.

Apr 11, 2024

View this video on YouTube

Ahead of next month’s ERROR 404 project, NASAAN has rolled out the self-directed video for the Royce Da 5’9”-featuring "GOATED."

In it, NASAAN, who also edited the new video, pays tribute to his late father, Proof, by recreating the D12 founder’s oft-referenced 1999 MTV News freestyle clip with Eminem. Notably, the "GOATED" video’s release arrives on April 11, i.e. 18 years to the day since Proof was fatally shot at the age of 32.

View this video on YouTube
Video via MTV

Expect to hear "GOATED" a lot this year, as NASAAN has landed a partnership with ESPN and the NBA that sees the song being given the four-month licensing deal treatment. This means you’ll likely hear it during the playoffs, not to mention at other NBA-sanctioned events.

Man in a knitted hat and puffy jacket standing against a cinder block wall, looking thoughtful
Via Publicist

ERROR 404, out May 31, was previously teased with the release of the Icewear Vezzo collaboration "CULLINAN GANG," complete with an official video by Unpaused Studios. abytron, Swavay, Pooh Beatz, and Turbo are also set to make appearances on the Assemble Sound and Atlantic Records release.

View this video on YouTube

Royce, meanwhile, is fresh off the recent rollouts of "Never Leaving" with Grafh and "Run the Light" with Long Story Longer and MRK SX last month. Revisit both below.

View this video on YouTube

View this video on YouTube
