NASAAN Recreates Classic Proof and Eminem Freestyle in New Video for "GOATED" f/ Royce Da 5'9"

Ahead of next month’s ERROR 404 project, NASAAN has rolled out the self-directed video for the Royce Da 5’9”-featuring "GOATED."

In it, NASAAN, who also edited the new video, pays tribute to his late father, Proof, by recreating the D12 founder’s oft-referenced 1999 MTV News freestyle clip with Eminem. Notably, the "GOATED" video’s release arrives on April 11, i.e. 18 years to the day since Proof was fatally shot at the age of 32.