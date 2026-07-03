Crack Cocaine

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Theresa Randle Reportedly Caught Smoking Crack in a Closet with Her Ex's Dog
Pop Culture

'Bad Boys' Star Theresa Randle's Ex Alleges He Found Her Smoking Crack in His Home

Inside the restraining order claims against the former 'Bad Boys' star, from alleged break-ins to a shocking closet confrontation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
Two men in colorful, flamboyant outfits. The left wears a red hat and jacket with gold accents. The right wears a striped jacket and hat.
Music

Bootsy Collins Remembers the Moment Crack Destroyed His Relationship With George Clinton

The funk legend recalled the shocking moment that made him distance himself from his P-Funk collaborator.

Alex Ocho356 days ago
liam red carpet
Music

Report: Liam Payne Had 'Pink Cocaine' and Other Substances in System at Time of Fatal Hotel Balcony Fall

"We will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," surviving One Direction members said of Payne's death at 31.

Trace William Cowen635 days ago
pink powder pictured
Life

Pink Cocaine: What Is the Drug That’s Been Referenced Amid Diddy's Legal Issues?

The substance has been all over headlines in recent weeks. But what is it?

Trace William Cowen667 days ago
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Music

Ike Turner Jr. Allegedly Tried to Consume Drugs Prior to Arrest for Crack Possession

Ike Turner Jr. was arrested in Texas and charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence after officers allegedly noticed him attempting to ingest the narcotics following a traffic stop.

Jose Martinez1121 days ago
Times Square
Life

8 People Arrested for Involvement in 'Around-the-Clock' Crack Operation in Times Square

Authorities confirmed that eight people were arrested for their involvement in an “around-the-clock” crack cocaine operation in Times Square.

Joe Price1802 days ago
doj
Life

Biden Administration Backs Legislation to End Sentencing Disparity Between Crack, Powder Cocaine

Despite the longstanding and deeply harmful sentencing disparity, there are no pharmacological differences between powder cocaine and crack cocaine.

Trace William Cowen1852 days ago
2pac
Music

Crip Connected to 2Pac's Murder Case Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison Over Drug Distribution

One of the men believed to be riding in the white Cadillac that opened fire on 2Pac and Suge Knight back in 1996 has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

Joe Price2641 days ago
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Life

Video of Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Smoking Crack Finally Released

Video has finally been released of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford smoking crack.

Kari Paul3628 days ago
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Pop Culture

Today in Florida Shenanigans: ICU Patient Almost Burns Down Hospital by Smoking Crack

A Florida hospital patient nearly burned down the ICU when he lit himself on fire smoking crack.

Doug Sibor4222 days ago
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Pop Culture

Following Crack Binge, Florida Woman Gives Birth in Motel Bathtub

Instead of calling 911 immediately, she called her boyfriend, who got pulled over by police.

Julian Kimble4475 days ago
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Style

Ralph Steadman Illustrated Toronto Mayor Rob Ford

Gonzo comes full circle.

Dale Eisinger4586 days ago

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