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'Snowfall' star Damson Idris breaks down where the FX series is heading for Season 4, Karena Evans directing an episode, and his future in the industry.Khal
Music
50 Cent Brings Up Gucci Taunting Jeezy Over Friend’s Death While Joking About Fat Joe's 'Dusty B*tches' Controversy
50 Cent trolled Fat Joe on Instagram after Lil Mo gave an interview voicing her disappointment with Joe's comments in his 'Verzuz' against Ja Rule.Jordan Rose
FX's new drama 'Snowfall' and Vince Staples 'Big Fish Theory' examine how potential manifests even when faced with factors like drugs and gang culture.Julian Kimble
A look back at the crack era.Julian Kimble