50 Cent Brings Up Gucci Taunting Jeezy Over Friend’s Death While Joking About Fat Joe's 'Dusty B*tches' Controversy
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50 Cent trolled Fat Joe on Instagram after Lil Mo gave an interview voicing her disappointment with Joe's comments in his 'Verzuz' against Ja Rule.Jordan Rose
FX's new drama 'Snowfall' and Vince Staples 'Big Fish Theory' examine how potential manifests even when faced with factors like drugs and gang culture.Julian Kimble
A look back at the crack era.Julian Kimble
Crackheads, hicks, midgets, and hookers - this list has a little bit of everything.Jason Serafino