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Theresa Randle Reportedly Caught Smoking Crack in a Closet with Her Ex's Dog
Pop Culture

'Bad Boys' Star Theresa Randle's Ex Alleges He Found Her Smoking Crack in His Home

Inside the restraining order claims against the former 'Bad Boys' star, from alleged break-ins to a shocking closet confrontation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
Hunter Biden.
Life

Hunter Biden on AI Presidential Flyer: 'I Can’t Stand When People Photoshop a Meth Pipe in My Mouth'

Social media has been enjoying poking fun at Hunter running for the 2028 presidential election.

tara mahadevan44 days ago
Singer Billy Idol performs onstage during the Above Ground 4 concert benefiting Musicares at The Fonda Theatre on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Billy Idol Says He Smoked Crack to Kick Heroin Habit: 'I'm Glad I Got Away'

The English musician nearly had a fatal heroin overdose in 1984 but turned to another drug to kick the habit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams136 days ago
Two men in colorful, flamboyant outfits. The left wears a red hat and jacket with gold accents. The right wears a striped jacket and hat.
Music

Bootsy Collins Remembers the Moment Crack Destroyed His Relationship With George Clinton

The funk legend recalled the shocking moment that made him distance himself from his P-Funk collaborator.

Alex Ocho356 days ago
Hunter Biden and Pusha T
Music

Pusha T Calls Hunter Biden’s Breakdown of Cocaine vs Crack 'Deep'

In a Monday interview with Channel 5's Andrew Callaghan, Biden also denied that the bag of cocaine found in a White House locker in July 2023 belonged to him.

Andrew W361 days ago
Music

Bam Margera Warns He’ll Smoke Crack ‘Until I’m Dead’ Unless He Gets Time With His Son (UPDATE)

Bam claims Nikki Boyd won’t let him see their son, but she says she’s following custody orders.

Mark Elibert1147 days ago
Bankroll Freddie backstage during Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert.
Music

Bankroll Freddie Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges in Arkansas

Bankroll Freddie was one of 35 people arrested in Arkansas in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation involving crack and cannabis.

Jose Martinez1346 days ago
Hitmaka on DMX, Math Hoff Podcast
Music

Hitmaka on His Time With DMX and Being Unaware of Late Rapper's Drug Addiction: 'I Never Knew'

The Chicago producer recalled working with DMX in the early 2000s, saying he "never knew" the late rapper was battling with substance abuse.

Joshua Espinoza1430 days ago
Amanda Bynes spotted in Hollywood in 2015
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Doubles Down on Claims That Her Husband Relapsed on Crack

Less than 24 hours after accusing her fiancé of relapsing on crack cocaine, Amanda Bynes took to social media on Friday to double down on her claims.

Brad Callas1540 days ago
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50 Cent on an episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson' show.
Life

50 Cent Reacts to Misleading Claim Biden Administration Will Hand Out Crack Pipes

50 Cent has given his thoughts on misleading headlines that claimed Joe Biden’s administration is funding an initiative that would hand out crack pipes.

Joe Price1620 days ago
Cornel West, philosopher, author, activist, and former professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard.
Life

Cornel West Wants Kanye to ‘Get Off the Symbolic Crack Pipe’ After Ye’s ‘Black Future Month’ Declaration

Philosopher and activist Dr. Cornel West criticized Kanye after the latter suggested Black History Month should rebrand to “Black Future Month.”

Joe Price1625 days ago
pillow
Life

Jimmy Kimmel Talks With 'Deranged Pillow Magnate' Mike Lindell About Conspiracy Theories, Crack Addiction

For reasons not entirely clear, the MyPillow guy was a guest on Kimmel's show Wednesday night, resulting in an 18-minute discussion on Lindell-isms.

Trace William Cowen1906 days ago
2pac
Music

Crip Connected to 2Pac's Murder Case Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison Over Drug Distribution

One of the men believed to be riding in the white Cadillac that opened fire on 2Pac and Suge Knight back in 1996 has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

Joe Price2641 days ago
cops
Life

Parrot Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Alerting Crack Dealers to Police

The parrot, who had allegedly been trained to shout cop warnings, is now in the care of a local zoo.

Trace William Cowen2641 days ago
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Rob Ford Movie Damian Lewis
Pop Culture

‘Billions' Actor Damian Lewis to Portray Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford

The public antics by former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford were something to behold. Thankfully, there’s a movie in the works.

Marco Margaritoff3021 days ago

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